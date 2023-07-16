Transgender Runner More Than 18 Years Older Than Female Competitors Awarded Medal After Finish

Another man claiming to be a woman has blown away much of the female competition to win a medal as a woman in sports.

This time, it was in Paris as Valentina Petrillo, born a man named Fabrizio, won the bronze medal last week at the World Para Athletics Championships.

At the advanced age of 49, Petrillo took the bronze in a category reserved for women with physical impairments. In his case, at the age of 14, Petrillo was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a degenerative eye condition.

Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo wins bronze during women’s 400m running race during the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. The biological male has previously won 8 women’s sporting titles. 🥇🥈🥉 Do you think this is fair for women? Source: @ReduxxMag pic.twitter.com/x9uF7ZPKcg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 13, 2023

Whether it is fair or not, the male-born runner who married to a woman and has two children, according to the U.K. Telegraph — especially since he is 18 years older than the women he was running against. However, he says he doesn’t see his win as stealing from women.

“Better to be a slow, happy woman than a fast, unhappy man,” Petrillo callously quipped, according to The Telegraph. “I don’t feel like I’m stealing anything from anyone.”

Petrillo even blasted detractors of trans athletes, saying that people who attack him are “on the same level as Hitler,” according to The Telegrapha.

“I’ve not undergone hormone therapy to win, I’ve done it for myself,” he said, the newspaper reported.

Will more sports organizations ban transgenders from women’s events? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But not everyone was celebratory over Petrillo’s victory. As The Telegraph noted, Mara Yamauchi, the third fastest female British marathon runner in history, scoffed at the result, asking, “How many 49-year-olds would win medals at world level?”

The age factor is telling. Track and field athletes usually peak in the late 20s, yet here is Petrillo beating a field of women at 49, closing in on 20 years older than his competition. This seems to show clearly that male bodies have a huge competitive advantage over female bodies.

This is not the first time that Petrillo has won a woman’s medal.

He now has nine medals in female categories to his name.

Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo has now won 9 Women’s Sports Awards. Women’s Awards they have won: 🥇 1st Place: SACMI AVIS Meeting, Stadio Romeo Galli, Imola 🥇1st Place: Italian Club Championships – Final B Centro-Nord, Piazzale Adolfo Consolini, Vittorio Veneto 🥇… pic.twitter.com/EAUiJvFNWh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 13, 2023

The World Para Athletics Championships allows transgender athletes to compete under their chosen gender per the IOC’s rules, which is in conjunction with rules governing the Olympics.

Regardless, among many others, Peter Eriksson, a former Paralympics head coach, was not pleased with Petrillo’s win.

“It’s shocking to see that women’s opportunities to a medal were taken by a cheating 49-year-old male,” Eriksson said, according to OutKick. “The International Paralympic Committee is diminishing the rights of fairness in women’s sport by allowing transgender athletes at their events.”

Other sports have also seen such outrages, whether at the high school level or in the arena of professional sports.

Still, we might finally be seeing the beginning of a turn against allowing male athletes competing as women. Just last week, cycling’s international body, Union Cycliste Internationale, changed its rules and has now banned transgenders from competing as women if they “transitioned” after puberty. This new rule pretty much eliminates all transgenders from competing in the women’s category because few transgenders transition before puberty.

Other sports have also decided that men claiming to be women do not belong in their women’s categories. As Breitbart News reported last year, Pro Disc Golf Association banned transgenders from competing in the women’s category. And that same year, the organization that governs international rugby also banned men claiming to be women competing under their chosen gender, Breitbart added.

To date, only a few sports organizations have moved against transgenderism while far, far more still support the radical, left-wing agenda. But more people than ever speaking out about the unfair physical advantage that male bodies have over female bodies in direct competition, maybe the tide is just starting to turn back toward fairness in women’s sports?

No one is against trans people competing in sports, of course. But it needs to be fair for all concerned.

Men who have gone through puberty have a clear competitive advantage over women. Even some sports officials are finally waking up to this fact.

In the end, though, this won’t end until more real women athletes — like the heroic Riley Gaines — stand up to this nonsense.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.