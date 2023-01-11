Parler Share
News
A Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is seen on the road in Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 23.
A Ford F-150 Lightning pickup is seen on the road in Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 23. The electric truck is 2,000 to 3,000 pounds heavier than the same model’s combustion version. (jluke / Shutterstock)

Transportation Safety Chief Warns EVs Cause 'Increased Risk of Severe Injury and Death for All Road Users'

 By The Associated Press  January 11, 2023 at 1:06pm
Parler Share

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.

The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board.

She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds, with a battery pack that alone is 2,900 pounds — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic.

“I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Homendy said in remarks prepared for the group.

The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.

Trending:
Gen. Flynn Exposes 'Secret' US Shadow Government: 'Parallel Supreme Court' Operates in the Shadows

Some battery chemistries being developed have the potential to pack more energy into less mass. But for now, there’s a mismatch in weight between EVs and smaller internal combustion vehicles.

EVs also deliver instant power to their wheels, making them accelerate faster in most cases than most gas-powered cars, trucks and SUVs.

Homendy said that while she was encouraged by the Biden administration’s plans to phase out carbon emissions from vehicles to deal with the “climate crisis,” she worried about safety risks resulting from a proliferation of EVs on roads ands highways.

“We have to be careful that we aren’t also creating unintended consequences: More death on our roads,” she said. “Safety, especially when it comes to new transportation policies and new technologies, cannot be overlooked.”

Do you think you will ever own an electric vehicle?

Homendy noted that Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV pickup is 2,000 to 3,000 pounds heavier than the same model’s combustion version. The Mustang Mach E electric SUV and the Volvo XC40 EV, she said, are roughly 33 percent heavier than their gasoline counterparts.

“That has a significant impact on safety for all road users,” she said.

The NTSB investigates transportation crashes but has no authority to make regulations.

For vehicles, such authority rests largely with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There already are plenty of heavy vehicles on the nation’s roads, thanks to a decade-long boom in sales of larger cars, trucks and SUVs. But electric vehicles are typically much heavier than even the largest trucks and SUVs that are powered by gasoline or diesel.

Related:
Buffalo Bills Announce Doctors Have Completed Testing on Damar Hamlin and Discharged Him from the Hospital

Sales of new electric vehicles in the U.S. rose nearly 65 percent last year to 807,000 — about 5.8 percent of all new vehicle sales.

The Biden administration has set a goal of having EVs reach 50 percent of new vehicle sales by 2030 and is offering tax credits of up to $7,500 to get there.

The consulting firm LMC Automotive has made a more modest prediction: It expects EVs to make up one-third of the new vehicle market by 2030.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Transportation Safety Chief Warns EVs Cause 'Increased Risk of Severe Injury and Death for All Road Users'
Buffalo Bills Announce Doctors Have Completed Testing on Damar Hamlin and Discharged Him from the Hospital
Flights Across the US Abruptly Grounded After FAA Announcement
Prominent NY Times Political Journalist Dies at Age 44
Pentagon Announces Ukrainian Troops Are Coming to Heartland America for Training
See more...

Conversation