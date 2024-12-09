Trump Announces Key White House Role for 'Unwavering' Alina Habba

Alina Habba, the scrappy lawyer who defended President-elect Donald Trump in the courts and the media, has been given a position in the Trump administration.

“I am pleased to announce that Alina Habba will join my White House Team as Counselor to the President,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team. She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous ‘trials.’ battles, and countless days in Court,” Trump wrote.

“Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that Habba is more than a high-profile lawyer.

“As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year,” he wrote.

“Congratulations to Alina, her husband Gregg, and her three beautiful children, Chloe, Luke, and Parker,” he wrote.

Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wtig7tdPsQ — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) December 9, 2024

“Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people,” Habba responded in a post on X.

Habba recently appeared on Fox News, where she said that President Joe Biden is not done handing out pardons.

“I’ve never seen him smile so much,” Habba said, according to The Hill. “And he’s saying, ‘My hands are off, everybody. I’m still sitting here handing out pardons like they’re tic tacs, and then we’ll be done, and President Trump will be in, but at least I’ll have protected my own.’”

Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel, handing out pardons like Tic Tacs while President Trump and his team are already working to rebuild America faster than anyone can imagine. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zkvMEHDSWa — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) December 7, 2024

“He’s going to pardon himself. He’s going to pardon his family, ‘Shifty Schiff,’ Nancy Pelosi, and anybody else who had their hands in the cookie jar,” she said.

Habba said media reports that the pardon floodgates might open is “leaks of something we already knew.”

“They lied to us during the election, the American people saw through it, and now here we are, pardon after pardon will be handed out, and I assure you of that,” she said.

Eleswhere, Habba noted that the Trump administration will run like a business with input from leaders, such as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, according to Mediaite.

“If you look at the fact that we have billionaires who have created companies now helping to clean up a bad economy, clean up a government where we don’t have efficient spending and run the country like they run their businesses, much like Donald Trump. That’s why he’s a billionaire,” she said.

