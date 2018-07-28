SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Attacks Leftists In Weekly Address, Drops Strong Pro-ICE Sentiment

By George Upper
July 28, 2018 at 10:57am
Print

During his weekly address Friday, President Donald Trump defended the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency against those calling for it to be abolished and expressed his support for the men and women who enforce the country’s immigration laws.

The president’s address was not immediately available on the White House website, but was posted to social media sites, including Twitter and YouTube, Friday afternoon.

You can read the entire transcript here:

On Sept. 11, 2001, America suffered the worst terrorist attacks in our history.

TRENDING: GOP Challenger Pulls into Dead Heat in Oregon Governor’s Race

The attacks were carried out by foreign nationals who exploited our lax immigration laws and defrauded our immigration system in order to murder nearly 3,000 innocent people.

Following the attacks, Congress placed most immigration enforcement functions within a new agency known as the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning ICE.

One of the critical lessons of 9/11 is that immigration enforcement saves lives. We must enforce the rules against visa fraud, illegal overstay, illegal entry and other immigration violations and crimes — and crimes they are, believe me, crimes they are.

These are the practices exploited by terrorists, drug dealers, child smugglers, human traffickers, gang members and countless unknown and unregistered criminals to gain illicit access to our country and threaten our citizens.

Do you agree with Trump's support for ICE?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In fiscal year 2017 alone, ICE arrested more than 127,000 aliens charged or convicted of crimes inside of the United States. These were very serious crimes, and far too many of them.

Yet leading Democrat politicians have called to abolish ICE. Nobody even believes it; they want to abolish ICE.

In other words, they want open borders and more crime. And that’s what you’re going to get: You’ll get more crime as you open up those borders.

Last week, 167 Democrats in the House of Representatives refused to vote for a resolution to support the heroes of ICE. These are brave and great men and women. They’re in the trenches every day, taking the fight straight to vicious gangs (who) prey on our people; they hurt our people; they kill our people.

Without the brave people of ICE, we would have no enforcement, no laws, no borders — and therefore, we wouldn’t even have a country.

RELATED: Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

So to the courageous public servants at ICE — men and women, great ones — we want you to know that the American people are with you, and my administration has your back, 100 percent. You are the heroes who protect the lives of our citizens, the safety of our communities, and the sovereignty of our great nation.

We love you, we support you, and we always will stand with you.

Thank you, and God bless America.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: 9/11, Congress, crime, Democrats, Donald Trump, Fight, fraud, gangs, God, House of Representatives, Immigration, Murder, safety, social media, Twitter, White House, YouTube

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

Randy DeSoto

Melania TrumpLuca Bruno - WPA Pool/Getty

Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter Trying To Get a Quote

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Randy DeSoto

Trump accuses Cohen of lying about a meeting between Trump's son and Russia.Alex Wong/Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Cohen’s Claim That He Knew About Russia Meeting

The Western Journal

In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II.Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo

Newly Released Document Changes Thinking on How Pearl Harbor Attack Originated

Jarrett Stepman

The Golden Gate Bridge with the top obscured by fog.Getty Images

San Francisco’s So Liberal, They Can’t Afford Waiters

The Daily Signal

Slum in ColombiaRAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty

Sorry If You’re Offended, But Socialism Leads to Misery and Destitution

Spencer McCloy & Monica Burke

London Pride parade hold rainbow flagTOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

Why the LGBT Alliance Could Be on the Brink of Schism

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.