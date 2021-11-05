Share
News
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 09, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Trump Destroys Dems with Latest Statement, Claims US Has Become 'Laughingstock of the World'

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 5, 2021 at 2:10pm
Former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats in a statement on Friday, claiming the U.S. has become the “laughingstock of the world” under President Joe Biden.

Trump’s statement came following Tuesday’s election day that saw all four of the former president’s endorsed candidates win against Democrats, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The Democrat politicians of this Country spend 99% of their time fighting Republicans and no time thinking about making our Country great,” Trump said.

Trump also argued that if Democrats spent more time addressing other issues, America would go “back to greatness again.”

“If they would spend half of that energy fighting China, Russia, Iran and even the European Union, where the U.S. just dropped all tariffs, we would go back to greatness again,” he said.

“Instead, they are weak with everybody except conservatives.”

Trump concluded by claiming the nation has become a place mocked by other nations.

“Our Country has become the laughingstock of the world!” he wrote.

The strong words followed a fiery statement from Trump on Monday against Biden over his failures in Afghanistan and beyond, claiming world leaders are “laughing at Biden.”

The Monday statement was released following videos of Biden apparently falling asleep during Monday’s COP26 conference in Scotland and later apologizing to world leaders over America leaving the Paris Agreement, blaming Trump for “putting us behind the eight ball.”

“It is very interesting that Afghanistan, and our horrible and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving $Billions of military equipment, was when people really began to realize how horrible this Socialism/Communism direction for America has become,” Trump said.

Trump said Biden is being laughed at by world leaders during his time in Europe.

“We have never been thought of so poorly as we are right now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, all of whom are at the top of their game, are laughing at Biden as he makes the rounds in Europe,” the former president said.

“So low and so bad for America,” Trump added. “There has never been a time like it!”

