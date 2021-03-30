Login
Trump Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany Lands New Hosting Gig on Fox

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a television interview at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2, 2020.Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty ImagesFormer White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a television interview at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2, 2020. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 30, 2021 at 3:02pm
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has taken on a new role where people can hear her thoughts on the Biden administration frequently.

McEnany will be a co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” a weekday news commentary show where panelists discuss “the top issues impacting the country,” the former press secretary said, according to Fox News.

She will regularly host alongside Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno, along with a rotating set of panelists, beginning April 6.

“Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to ‘Outnumbered’ — we are delighted to welcome her back to FOX News where she began her media career,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

While McEnany will bring a unique point of view, having recently served in the Trump administration, this is not her first time commentating for cable news.

Prior to working with former President Donald Trump, she was a CNN contributor who often sparred with her liberal panelists.

She has since widely expanded her following due to her time as the White House’s chief defender, especially because she masterfully balanced being the mother of a newborn baby while working the tough job.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible women of ‘Outnumbered’ and look forward to working alongside the talented Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno as we discuss the top issues impacting the country,” McEnany said.

Notably, she will be following in similar footsteps of former White House press secretary Dana Perino, who served for two years under former President George W. Bush.

Perino currently hosts “America’s Newsroom” with Bill Hemmer and is a co-host of “The Five.”

Viewers of “Outnumbered” will likely want to hear McEnany’s take on how the White House under President Joe Biden is tackling situations like the coronavirus pandemic and the border crisis.

Current White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been under significant scrutiny by conservatives and bipartisan journalists alike for her lack of transparency, particularly with her frequent “circling back” to avoid answering tough questions.

McEnany would be in a position to offer relevant critiques to Psaki, while also commenting on the substance of Biden’s policies.

Cable news is crowded with loud voices with malicious intent, but expect the former press secretary to be a refreshing and calm conservative voice.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

