Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has taken on a new role where people can hear her thoughts on the Biden administration frequently.

McEnany will be a co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” a weekday news commentary show where panelists discuss “the top issues impacting the country,” the former press secretary said, according to Fox News.

She will regularly host alongside Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno, along with a rotating set of panelists, beginning April 6.

“Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to ‘Outnumbered’ — we are delighted to welcome her back to FOX News where she began her media career,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

While McEnany will bring a unique point of view, having recently served in the Trump administration, this is not her first time commentating for cable news.

Prior to working with former President Donald Trump, she was a CNN contributor who often sparred with her liberal panelists.

She has since widely expanded her following due to her time as the White House’s chief defender, especially because she masterfully balanced being the mother of a newborn baby while working the tough job.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible women of ‘Outnumbered’ and look forward to working alongside the talented Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno as we discuss the top issues impacting the country,” McEnany said.

I am honored to be joining @OutnumberedFNC, @FoxNews as a co-host! I will be alongside founding anchor & talented journalist @HARRISFAULKNER and @EmilyCompagno, a truly great legal mind. I hope you’ll join us on weekdays from 12-1 PM ET! LINK: https://t.co/6lL7DLmkOj pic.twitter.com/MDbIc9C8z7 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 30, 2021

Notably, she will be following in similar footsteps of former White House press secretary Dana Perino, who served for two years under former President George W. Bush.

Perino currently hosts “America’s Newsroom” with Bill Hemmer and is a co-host of “The Five.”

Viewers of “Outnumbered” will likely want to hear McEnany’s take on how the White House under President Joe Biden is tackling situations like the coronavirus pandemic and the border crisis.

Current White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been under significant scrutiny by conservatives and bipartisan journalists alike for her lack of transparency, particularly with her frequent “circling back” to avoid answering tough questions.

Jen Psaki loves to “circle back.”pic.twitter.com/jkDeVMvhJE — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 31, 2021

Psaki continues to say surge in migrants detained at the border is “not a crisis,” after newly released photos show children cramped in makeshift rooms “These photos show what we’ve long been saying, which is that these border patrol facilities are not places made for children” pic.twitter.com/k8FyeAZGoX — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021

McEnany would be in a position to offer relevant critiques to Psaki, while also commenting on the substance of Biden’s policies.

Cable news is crowded with loud voices with malicious intent, but expect the former press secretary to be a refreshing and calm conservative voice.

