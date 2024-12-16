President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that the Biden administration knows the truth behind the epidemic of drone sightings along the East Coast.

“The government knows what is happening,” Thump said during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

“Look, our military knows where they took off from, if it’s a garage they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went,” Trump said.

“And for some reason, they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is,” he said. “Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense.”

Trump said he doubts the drones are foreign.

“I can’t imagine it was the enemy. If it was the enemy they’d blast it out. Even if they were late, they’d blast it. Something strange is going on. For some reason they don’t want to tell the people,” he said.

“And they should, because the people are really … I mean, they happen to be over Bedminster. They’re very close to Bedminster. I think maybe I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster,” Trump said, referring to a golf course he owns in New Jersey.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida, who is Trump’s pick for national security adviser, said the drone issue exposes a national security vulnerability, according to CBS.

“I think what the drone issue points out are kind of gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department,” he said.

“And I think Americans are finding it hard to believe we can’t figure out where these are coming from. We need to know who’s behind it,” Waltz added.

Waltz said that “the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department are kind of all doing this and pointing at each other.”

“So when we come in, you know, how do we enforce these low level, long loitering, could-be-dangerous drones? And one thing for people to appreciate, you know, they’re evolving so rapidly, it’s not necessarily somebody that’s just on the other end flying it. They could be following pre-positioned GPS coordinates. They could be coming from offshore. And we need to take a hard look at our homeland defenses,” he said.

“President Trump has talked about an Iron Dome for America. That needs to include drones as well, not just adversarial actions like hypersonic missiles. We need to have an ‘all of the above’ protection of U.S. airspace,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said governments are trying to provide answers.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones. And I want to assure the American public that we, in the federal government, have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology, to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings,” he said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” according to The Hill.

