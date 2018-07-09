Trump Confident KJU Will Denuclearize Despite Reports from North Korean Officials

President Donald Trump voiced confidence Monday that North Korea’s leader would “honor” his commitment to denuclearize, despite Pyongyang’s accusation that the U.S. is making “gangster-like” demands in negotiations.

It was Trump’s first public response since North Korea gave an angry send-off over the weekend to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he visited the authoritarian nation amid growing skepticism that the North intends to give up its nukes.

Pompeo was seeking progress on the joint statement issued by Trump and Kim at their historic summit in Singapore in June.

Pompeo characterized his talks with North Korean officials as productive, but the North’s foreign ministry blasted the discussions, saying the visit — the third by the top U.S. diplomat since April — had been “regrettable.”

Trump responded to that setback with a tweet: “I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!”

The U.S. and North Korea have actually yet to reach any agreement on the terms under which the North would relinquish its weapons programs, beyond the North’s commitment at the summit “to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Pompeo’s visit last week was intended to begin more detailed negotiations to flesh out the details.

The president’s comments on China appeared to reflect concern that U.S. imposition of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports last week could make China less cooperative in pressuring the North over its nuclear and missile programs.

China is North Korea’s traditional ally and main trading partner, and is key to maintaining sanctions pressure on Pyongyang.

Recent reports suggest that despite its commitment to denuclearize, the North has continued to expand infrastructure at nuclear and missile sites.

Pompeo has vowed that sanctions would remain until Pyongyang follows through on Kim’s pledge to get rid of his atomic weapons.

The secretary of state said Monday it was “ludicrous” to expect quick results in talks with North Korea.

Pompeo said they have to convince the North that its nukes are not a source of security, but a threat to it.

He said that at the summit, Kim told Trump he understands that.

“It’s going to be a process,” Pompeo said in response to a question from a coalition soldier in Afghanistan, where he visited Monday. “There’s many hours left in negotiations.”

