SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump’s Border Wall Over Halfway Complete in New Mexico

By Rebekah Baker
at 2:50pm
Print

Construction workers building President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the United States/Mexico border have made significant progress in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

The project, approved last year, began April 9 and will cover 20 miles in total.

The construction is taking place west of Santa Teresa, near New Mexico’s state line with Texas.

As of Aug. 8, more than 8,100 panels spanning more than 11 miles had been constructed, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Construction involves replacing the miles of barriers currently in place with a fence made with thick steel posts.

TRENDING: Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

“The wall will stand at least 18 feet tall (5.4 meters) and could go as high as 30 feet (9.1 meters) depending on the undulating terrain. It will have a 5-foot (1.5 meter) metal plate at the top to discourage climbing,” Business Insider explained.

The former barriers prevented vehicles from crossing, but not people.

“It’s going to be harder to get over, harder to get through, harder to get underneath,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull of the El Paso sector told the Albuquerque Journal on April 9.

“It’s going to have a five-foot, anti-scaling plate at the top.”

Are you glad progress is being made on the border wall?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It’s going to deter all but the most determined illegal entrants from entering the United States here,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull.

Environmentalists have sued in an effort to stop the project, arguing its an impediment to wildlife in the area.

“Waiving these safeguards to rush construction of President Trump’s ill-conceived border wall will no doubt adversely impact the communities and wildlife along the border,” senior attorney at Defenders of Wildlife Jason Rylander said in a statement.

However, advocates of the wall insist its necessary to curb drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

RELATED: Feds: NYC Mayor De Blasio Crossed the US-Mexico Border Illegally

In 2017 alone, more than 25,000 people were caught crossing the border by the El Paso Border Patrol and over 34,000 pounds of marijuana along with 140 pounds of cocaine were captured, the AP reported.

The wall is estimated to cost $73 million and is projected to take one year to complete.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Trump at podium with index finger in the air.Screenshot ESPN/YouTube

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Coordinated Attack from 300 Newspapers

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.