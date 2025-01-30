Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida just introduced a bill that will surely send Democrats into a frenzy.

On Tuesday, Luna announced on social media platform X that she has introduced a bill in Congress to add President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore.

Luna commented, “His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument.”

She added enthusiastically, “Let’s get carving!”

Luna’s website posted the following news release:

“This bill aims to honor President Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, for his transformative impact on America and the historical significance of his leadership.

“The proposal emphasizes the consequential accomplishments made under President Trump’s leadership, including economic growth, national security, and a foreign policy that brought peace to the world and put America first.”

Trump would join former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln should the bill pass.

Axios reported Wednesday on the news, saying this is not the first attempt to add a president to Mount Rushmore.

In 1999, Congress rejected adding former President Ronald Reagan as a fifth face.

This all seems well and good on paper, but it is unlikely to materialize. After smears, lawfare, and comparisons to Adolf Hitler, the temper tantrum Democrats would have should Trump be added is almost unfathomable.

That being said, Trump’s legacy is still being determined, with another four-year term to play out.

Of the four presidents on Mount Rushmore, the latest to serve was Roosevelt, being in office 1901-1909.

The project began in 1927, almost two decades after he left office.

Trump is still in office, with much to do in hopes of saving our country after four disastrous years of the Biden administration.

Less than two weeks in, the future looks bright for Trump if his momentum continues, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

The 47th president should finish the job at hand before discussions of memorializing him go anywhere.

