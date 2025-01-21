Marco Rubio became the first of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees to take his post on Tuesday after being confirmed by a unanimous vote the previous night.

The tally for the now-former Florida senator was 99-0, which included Rubio voting in the affirmative for himself.

Vice President J.D. Vance administered the oath of office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building located on the White House grounds, with Rubio’s wife Jeanette Rubio holding the Bible.

Vice President Vance swears in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Full video here: https://t.co/hzNSC919DE pic.twitter.com/Cdh76lakDa — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

Vance, who also resigned his seat as a senator earlier this month, described Rubio “as one of his favorite people in Washington.”

They share a background of growing up in “humble beginnings,” as the vice president described it, to reach some of the highest offices in the land.

“He is a bipartisan solutions seeker — a guy who can actually get things done, but a conservative of great principle and great vision,” Vance said.

“I think more than almost anybody that I’ve met in Washington the last few years, Sen. Rubio understands the distinctive priorities of President Trump and why it represents such a significant and frankly important and needed departure from the generation of failed foreign policy.”

Rubio served on both the Foreign Relations and Intelligence committees, the latter as vice chairman, while in the Senate. He was first elected to office in 2010 during the tea party-fueled wave election.

The son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio is the first Latino to become secretary of state in the nation’s history, USA Today reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets State Department employees as he gets to work implementing President Trump’s foreign policy agenda — AMERICA FIRST. pic.twitter.com/o5jrJ0aexQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 21, 2025

During his confirmation hearing, he argued there has been a “dangerous” shift toward a global world order that harmed U.S. security.

“Under President Trump, the top priority of the United States Department of State, will be the United States,” Rubio said.

.@marcorubio: Under President Trump, the top priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States. “Does it make America safer?” “Does it make America stronger?” “Does it make America more prosperous?” pic.twitter.com/nbCKiifXNT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

“The direction he has given for the conduct of our foreign policy is clear: Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, every policy we pursue must be justified by the answer to one of three questions. Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Or does it make America more prosperous?”

Rubio is particularly a hawk when it comes to the dangers posed by communist China. He is also a strong backer of Israel.

🚨 Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio just issued a grave warning for America. Listen intently. He’s right, and we need to act. “If we stay on the road we are on right now – in less than 10 years, virtually everything that matters to us in life will depend on whether China… pic.twitter.com/vWOfPSMrHw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025

The Senate has prioritized putting Trump’s national security nominees in place first.

Homeland Security secretary nominee South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Defense Department secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, and Central Intelligence Agency director nominee John Ratcliffe have all been voted out of committee and are expected to receive full Senate floor votes in the coming days.

