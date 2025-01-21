Share
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, swears in Marco Rubio, center, as the secretary of State for the new Trump administration as Rubio's wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, right,looks on at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, swears in Marco Rubio, center, as the secretary of State for the new Trump administration as Rubio's wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, right,looks on at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump's First Cabinet Pick to Be Put Up for a Vote Receives Unanimous Confirmation - Marco Rubio Sworn In as Secretary of State

 By Randy DeSoto  January 21, 2025 at 11:53am
Marco Rubio became the first of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees to take his post on Tuesday after being confirmed by a unanimous vote the previous night.

The tally for the now-former Florida senator was 99-0, which included Rubio voting in the affirmative for himself.

Vice President J.D. Vance administered the oath of office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building located on the White House grounds, with Rubio’s wife Jeanette Rubio holding the Bible.

Vance, who also resigned his seat as a senator earlier this month, described Rubio “as one of his favorite people in Washington.”

They share a background of growing up in “humble beginnings,” as the vice president described it, to reach some of the highest offices in the land.

“He is a bipartisan solutions seeker — a guy who can actually get things done, but a conservative of great principle and great vision,” Vance said.

Will Marco Rubio be a good secretary of State?

“I think more than almost anybody that I’ve met in Washington the last few years, Sen. Rubio understands the distinctive priorities of President Trump and why it represents such a significant and frankly important and needed departure from the generation of failed foreign policy.”

Rubio served on both the Foreign Relations and Intelligence committees, the latter as vice chairman, while in the Senate. He was first elected to office in 2010 during the tea party-fueled wave election.

The son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio is the first Latino to become secretary of state in the nation’s history, USA Today reported.

During his confirmation hearing, he argued there has been a “dangerous” shift toward a global world order that harmed U.S. security.

“Under President Trump, the top priority of the United States Department of State, will be the United States,” Rubio said.

“The direction he has given for the conduct of our foreign policy is clear: Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, every policy we pursue must be justified by the answer to one of three questions. Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Or does it make America more prosperous?”

Rubio is particularly a hawk when it comes to the dangers posed by communist China. He is also a strong backer of Israel.

The Senate has prioritized putting Trump’s national security nominees in place first.

Homeland Security secretary nominee South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Defense Department secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, and Central Intelligence Agency director nominee John Ratcliffe have all been voted out of committee and are expected to receive full Senate floor votes in the coming days.

