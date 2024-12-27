'Trying So Hard to Be Human': Awkward Zuckerberg Goes Viral Trying to Fit In with UFC Team

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg drew renewed social media attention and provoked a considerable handful of online memes with a resurfaced awkward UFC walkout.

The viral video captures the multibillionaire supporting Australian fighter Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298 at the beginning of this year, according to Men’s Journal.

One X user reposted the video of Zuckerberg on Wednesday awkwardly bobbing his head and not quite knowing where to put his hands.

“Me helping the women in my family cook Christmas dinner,” the caption said.

Me helping the women in my family cook Christmas dinner pic.twitter.com/keNoRvVk8U — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) December 25, 2024



Among the commenters was Elon Musk, who replied to the video with a laughing emoji.

“Most awkward walk out of 2024,” another user wrote.

“Trying so hard to be human,” a third offered.

“At least we try,” a user added.

But some commenters were on Zuckerberg’s side or related to the out-of-place tech mogul.

“Nah having zuck in ur corner is crazy,” one commenter sympathized.

“I think it’s cool that he is trying to hang. Everyone can grow and change,” a user noted.

Zuckerberg has been working on a fitness transformation in recent years, according to another article from Men’s Journal. Beyond training with UFC stars, he tried out Brazilian jiu jitsu and even won gold and silver medals at a tournament.

Last Memorial Day, he donned a 20-pound weighted vest and finished a Murph Challenge.

That involves 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and a mile of running. He completed the whole fitness challenge in less than 40 minutes, per Men’s Journal.

Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, may not be such an enthusiast of her husband’s new hobbies, at least when they start to encroach on her carefully cultivated landscaping.

Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of a text thread between him and his wife last year in which he asks, “Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?”

After she confirms that she did indeed see the martial arts arena, he said “it looks awesome.”

She responded with a one-word reply: “Mark.”

“We have plenty of yard space!” Zuckerberg said.

“I have been working on that grass for two years,” she retorted.

Beyond the physical transformation Zuckerberg has pursued in recent years, he has also seen something of a political shift, or at least a pivot.

Zuckerberg offered commendation to President-elect Donald Trump after he survived an assassination attempt in July. The executive said he was especially impressed with the courage of his response to the shooting.

Meta also donated $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund, a move the company did not make after the 2016 or 2020 elections, while Zuckerberg had dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, further indicating a thaw in their relationship.

