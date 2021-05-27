Commentary
TSA Official: Airport Mask Violations Are Handled 'Same Way' as Carrying a Gun Through Security

Samantha Chang May 27, 2021 at 12:46pm

The Biden administration has repeatedly browbeaten Americans to get vaccinated, saying that will return the country back to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

But apparently that was just another empty promise.

Even if you’re vaccinated, you’ll still be required to wear a mask at airports and on planes, a Transportation Security Administration official told Just the News on Wednesday.

In fact, not wearing a mask will be treated as harshly as illegally carrying a gun through airport security, according to Darby LaJoye, a security operations administrator at TSA.

“We’ve talked very broadly about the number of firearms and prohibited items, we approach it the same way,” LaJoye told Just the News.

“If what begins as a simple reminder for someone to wear a mask escalates to a security incident, or an assault on a TSA employee or member of the flight crew, each and every one of those is going to be investigated. Many result in arrest and potential civil and criminal penalties that can result in thousands of dollars in fines.”

LaJoye said he’s simply following federal coronavirus guidelines, which means the mask mandate at airports will remain in effect through Sept. 13 regardless of vaccination status.

Should vaccinated people be required to wear masks at airports and on flights?

“The message from the federal government has been pretty clear in encouraging everyone to go get vaccinated, but just to alleviate any potential confusion, it is a federal mask mandate irrespective of one’s vaccination status, or state or local ordinances,” he said.

“It is a federal requirement to wear a mask on all forms of public transportation.”

In spite of that requirement, President Joe Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, was caught not wearing a mask on a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C., in March.

The Tennessee Star’s Neil McCabe, who broke the news, said Kerry “was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy.”

Despite the TSA’s somber warning that violators could be fined and arrested, nothing happened to Kerry for ignoring the federal guideline that everyone else has to submit to.

Meanwhile, this is what happened to six Maine Republican lawmakers for not wearing a mask when entering the state Capitol — on the day the governor lifted the mandate.

The TSA’s initial face mask requirement went into effect on Feb. 1 and was set to expire on May 11. However, the agency has since extended that deadline through Sept. 13.

In a news release last month, the TSA explained that it has invested a lot of resources into enforcing the mask mandate.

“Acrylic barriers remain in place at most airports while new credential authentication technology and computed tomography equipment at hundreds of checkpoints greatly reduce the need for physical contact between our officers and the traveling public,” the agency said.

“The TSA screening officer at the travel document checker (TDC) station will request that travelers temporarily lower their face mask to verify their identity. Those who approach the TDC without a face mask will be asked to obtain one to proceed.”

The agency warned that “passengers who refuse to wear a face mask will not be permitted to enter the secure area of the airport, which includes the terminal and gate area.”

While many Americans had hoped the country would return to some semblance of normalcy after a harrowing year of destructive, unscientific coronavirus shutdowns, lockdowns and restrictions, many on the left apparently don’t want to.

Flip-flopping White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has even suggested that Americans should wear masks for the rest of their lives.

While many Democrats and their media lapdogs are badgering Americans to submit to unscientific restrictions, they gleefully welcome armies of unmasked, unvaccinated illegal aliens into the U.S. every day.

This one bit of absurd hypocrisy should be enough to make you doubt everything you’re being ordered to do by the current administration.

Conversation