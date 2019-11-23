Tucker Carlson Distills 2020 Dem Race into 3 Words: Strident, Intolerant and Dumb

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided the gaggle of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for ignoring America’s major issues and instead seeing everything through a skewed lens of race while acting intolerant of dissenting opinions.

Despite the many candidates, “the ideological range they’re allowed is strikingly narrow,” Carlson wrote in an Op-Ed on Fox News.

“Everyone’s required to have pretty much exactly the same views on everything,” he wrote. “Anyone who dissents, even a little bit, is immediately denounced as immoral or racist or an agent of Russia.

“In other words, the Democratic primary race is very much like everything else the left touches. It’s strident; it’s intolerant. It’s almost unbelievably dumb.”

Carlson noted that there was one exception: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who lambasted the party and its former standard-bearer during the Democratic candidates’ debate Wednesday night.

“Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by, and for the people,” Gabbard said. “It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military-industrial complex, and other greedy corporate interests.

“I’m running for president to be the Democratic nominee that rebuilds our Democratic Party, takes it out of their hands, and truly puts it in the hands of the people of this country. A party that actually hears the voices of Americans who are struggling all across this country and puts it in the hands of veterans and fellow Americans who are calling for an end to this ongoing Bush-Clinton-Trump foreign policy doctrine of regime change wars, overthrowing dictators in other countries, needlessly sending my brothers and sisters in uniform into harm’s way to fight in wars that actually undermine our national security and have cost us thousands of American lives.”

Calling Gabbard an “old-fashioned liberal,” Carlson said, “Talk like this is a threat to the private equity community, which is now the core of the Democratic Party. So, their chief toady, Kamala Harris, immediately leaped forth to shut it down.”

The senator from California said during the debate that when Barack Obama was in the White House, Gabbard “spent four years full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama.”

“What Senator Harris is doing is, unfortunately, continuing to traffic in lies and smears and innuendos because she cannot challenge the substance of the argument that I’m making,” Gabbard replied.

Carlson said the moral of the exchange was, “The left believes it’s wrong to talk to people you disagree with, which is why they boycott this channel and this show.”

Issues such as America’s rising suicide rate, declining life expectancy and the opioid crisis were ignored, Carlson wrote, except when illegal drug use was viewed through the lens of race.

“Everything for them is in racial terms, of course. Some groups are well off because of their skin color, they told us, while others are not; they’re oppressed. America is a racist country, they argued again and again and again,” he said.

Carlson bemoaned the erosion of opportunity in America and linked it to the flood of illegal immigrants entering the U.S., something those debating “never mentioned fixing.”

“In fact, they pledged to tear down border walls we already have. Can you imagine?” he wrote.

Carlson cited one more area where Democrats are out of sync with the nation at large.

“Instead of helping young Americans to have the families they say they want — and young people say they want to have families but can’t afford it — no Democrat addressed that. Instead, Elizabeth Warren talked about expanding abortion as an ‘economic right,'” he wrote.

“And that really does sort of sum up perfectly the 2020 Democratic Party,” Carlson said. “You’re poorer and sadder than your parents were but at least the abortion is free.

“Hope you’re psyched about that.”

