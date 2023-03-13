Tucker Carlson revealed the biggest regret of his career during an interview on the “Full Send Podcast” over the weekend.

Carlson has worked in the media on either television or through writing columns since the 1990s.

In the year 2000, the current Fox News host joined CNN and has been either a host or a contributor on cable news since. His primetime show is watched nightly by millions of people.

He said on Saturday during a very candid conversation with the hosts of the “Full Send Podcast” that he regrets not only his support for the Iraq War, but also working in the media for decades before he realized the industry is built around deceiving ordinary people.

“I’ve spent my whole life in the media, my dad was in the media,” Carlson said. “That is a big part of the revelation that has changed my life, is the media are part of the control apparatus.”

Carlson joked the hosts of the podcast were “younger and smarter” than he is. But he was serious when he said having been part of the media for his entire adult life made him blind in some ways.

“But what if you’re me and you spent your whole life in that world, and to look around and all of the sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, wow. Not only are they part of the problem, but I spent most of my life being part of the problem,” he said.

Carlson was then asked, “What is one of your biggest regrets in your career.”

The Fox News host took no time to think over the question.

“Defending the Iraq War,” he said.

🔥 Tucker Carlson Says He Regrets Working for the Media ‘Control Apparatus’ “They’re job is not to inform you. They are working for the small group of people who actually run the world.”@TuckerCarlson @fullsendpodcast pic.twitter.com/jR09jVIhwP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 13, 2023

When asked for a follow-up, he continued, “I’ve had a million regrets.”

He said he wished he had not been so quick to call people names or to dismiss them as “crazy” for going off the beaten path in his younger days.

“When someone makes a claim, there is only one question that is important in the beginning which is, is the claim true to not,” he said.

“For too long I participated in the culture where I was like, ‘Anyone who thinks outside of these preprescribed lanes is crazy — is a conspiracy theorist,’” he said.

Carlson added he is “ashamed” he did not see the nature of the legacy media when he was younger.

“Partly it was age, partly it was the world that I grew up in,” he said. “I just didn’t see it at all — at all — and I’m ashamed.”

“Even on the big things that really matter, like the economy and war and COVID, and like things that really matter, that will affect you,” he said while opening up an attack the media. “No, their job is not to inform you. They are working for the small group of people who actually run the world.”

Carlson equated the media to the elites’ “Praetorian Guard” and concluded, “We should treat them with maximum contempt because they have earned it.”

The interview is at times explicit and comes in at just under 90 minutes. But it is worth a watch if you want a chance to delve a bit deeper into what drives Carlson.

His show dominates cable news nightly, and there is a reason for that. Carlson thinks outside the box, and that routinely earns him the ire of the establishment in both parties.

