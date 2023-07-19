Tucker Carlson Shares What He Really Thinks of Joe and Jill Biden, Opens Up About Friendship with Hunter

Interestingly, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has revealed that he was once friends with Hunter Biden.

Carlson discusses his relationship with the Biden family in the forthcoming biography “Tucker,” excerpts of which were published by the Daily Mail.

The former Fox News host told biographer Chadwick Moore that Hunter and his ex-wife would often stay with his family in Maine.

“Our wives are very close. They were running partners,” Carlson said.

But Carlson was brutally honest about Hunter and the scandals that have plagued the president’s son.

“No matter what you now think of him or the family as public figures, the guy really hurt his daughters and his wonderful wife, totally wrecked her life, humiliated his father, whom he really loves,” Carlson said.

“That’s real. And his dad really loves him. He hurt all these people, hurt himself, degraded himself.”

Carlson pulled no punches when it came to Hunter’s stepmother, first lady Jill Biden, whom he called “nasty,” “small-minded and dumb.”

Do you think it was a mistake for Fox News to fire Carlson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Carlson also attacked President Joe Biden.

“He was famously stupid. Everyone always said he was stupid, and he’d say anything. … He was always skin-deep, fake and shallow, with the hair plugs and facelifts and the pat-you-on-the-back stuff. But he was always very friendly,” Carlson said.

Carlson had warm words for Hunter’s first wife, Kathleen Buhle, who Carlson said was “impressive.”

“Kathleen was always setting aside her own interests and duties to be the dutiful daughter-in-law,” he said. “If Dr. Jill didn’t want to go on foreign trips, Kathleen would go, just to be a good daughter-in-law.

“The family was very clannish that way, which I admired. I like clannishness. They would think as a group,” he added.

Carlson claimed that the Bidens he once knew were “not liberal.”

“Hunter Biden was not liberal in any sense that I recognized. Biden has since become a trans activist and all that, but his family, they were pretty darn Catholic,” he said.

“They weren’t anti-gun at all. Hunter and Kathleen weren’t for abortion. They’re old Democratic Party, the white working-class Democratic Party that does not exist anymore. Biden was about the last relic of that.”

Carlson also opened up about his own struggle with alcoholism.

The conservative firebrand said that at one point he was drinking four vodkas for breakfast every day. He said he became sober at age 33 just before his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

“Tucker” is set to be released on Aug. 1.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.