Alijah Martin, #15, of the Florida Atlantic Owls, passes the ball against Uros Plavsic, #33, of the Tennessee Volunteers, during the second half in the Sweet 16 round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday in New York City.
Alijah Martin, #15, of the Florida Atlantic Owls, passes the ball against Uros Plavsic, #33, of the Tennessee Volunteers, during the second half in the Sweet 16 round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday in New York City. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Twitter Furious After Tennessee Player's 'Dirty' Play During Upset Loss to Florida Atlantic

 By Jack Davis  March 24, 2023 at 4:10pm
Florida Atlantic’s Vladislav Goldin had no illusions of what his team would face Friday as the NCAA Tournament’s Cinderella team took on No. 4 seed Tennessee.

“They can play dirty sometimes from what I have seen. So we just have to stay focused,” Goldin said before the game, according to the New York Post.

Little did he know then that he would be one of the stars in a play that drew condemnation from fans as Florida State defeated Tennessee 62-55 Friday to make its first appearance in the NCAA Basketball Tournament’s Elite Eight, according to Fox News.

Internet Erupts After Joe Biden Tells Audience the Note His Wife Left Him in Bathroom

At about 7:32 of the second half, Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic slammed his elbow into Goldin, sending the Florida player to the floor of Madison Square Garden.

After referees looked at the incident on tape, Plavsic was slapped with a Flagrant 1 foul. Goldin had two free throws — making one — and Florida Atlantic kept possession afterward.

Duke star Kyle Filipowski , who went up against Plavsic when Tennessee ousted Duke in the tournament, shared his disapproval, as did many others.

Should Plavsic been ejected after the play?

“Speaking from experience I don’t think this is a basketball play…” he tweeted.

Police Announce Charges for Women's Basketball Player Who Attacked Opponent

Prior to the game, Florida Athletic coach Dusty May had said his team was “going to study Australian rugby rules and get ready for the Vols,” according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“I say that in the most complimentary way possible,” May later said, trying to defuse the remark.

“It’s the most physical sport without pads that I’ve ever watched or have ever seen,” May said about rugby.

“I know that was taken, I guess, in different ways. If you said that our team is extremely physical, extremely aggressive and extremely intense, I would tell the staff and the players that you guys are doing a great job, because that’s what I want them to say about us defensively,” he said.

Florida State will play Kansas State Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation