Parler Share
Commentary
Lifestyle & Human Interest Sports

Wrestling Champ Spreads Gospel on National TV After Winning Third NCAA Title: 'It's All for His Glory'

 By Bryan Chai  March 19, 2023 at 3:52pm
Parler Share

Incredible. That’s really the only way to describe Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks’ post-match interview after he secured his third consecutive national title.

In a weekend full of surprises and viral moments from the NCAA wrestling championships, it may very well be Brooks’ remarks that stole the show.

Brooks, fresh off a 7-2 victory in the 184-pound finals and still out of breath, spoke to ESPN after his win and attributed everything — his win, his strength, his agility — to Jesus Christ.

Trending:
After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS

“How does [your strong faith] help you on a night like tonight,” the ESPN interviewer asked Brooks.

“It’s everything,” Brooks responded. “Christ’s resurrection is everything. Not just His life, but His death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him, the Holy Spirit, only through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad, no anyone else.

“Only Jesus Christ Himself.”

The ESPN interviewer, clearly a bit shaken by the impromptu gospel that Brooks was sharing on national television, tried to pivot the conversation back to wrestling, but Brooks wasn’t having it.

Do you want to see more athletes share their faith?

“Power and finesse, your calling card…” the interviewer began. Before he could even finish that thought, Brooks responded.

“The Holy Spirit.”

As the interviewer stuttered, Brooks just plowed right ahead with said “power and finesse.”

“Acts Chapter 1 Verse 8,” Brooks continued, connecting the Holy Spirit to ESPN’s question about “power.”

The Bible verse itself reads: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

Related:
Iowa Wrestling Legend's Mom Crushes Her Own Glasses with Bare Hands After Son's Historic Loss

“Holy Spirit… Power… That’s everything. That’s where it’s from,” Brooks said.

The ESPN interviewer, clearly not picking up on Brooks’ messaging, meekly followed up by asking where Brooks’s finesse came from.

“Holy Spirit as well,” Brooks said with a smile and wink.

“Mom and dad, maybe?” the interviewer asked.

“Little bit of both,” Brooks said, playing along slightly. “But all God.”

“Put in perspective winning three of these in a row, in dominating fashion by the way,” the interviewer said, perhaps aiming to shift the conversation to a more secular topic.

Even then, Brooks stood strong by his message of faith.

“I’m blessed,” Brooks said. “God used me. He gives me this platform for this, right here… When I’m suffering [while] cutting weight, away from my family, it’s all for Him, so it’s all for His glory.”

It’s not just Brooks who you could describe as “blessed.” That description also fits his Penn State Nittany Lions.

Thanks in part to Brooks’ national championship, Penn State easily won (they finished 55 points ahead of second-place Iowa) the whole thing, securing the team’s 10th national title since the 2009-2010 season, per The Associated Press.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Wrestling Champ Spreads Gospel on National TV After Winning Third NCAA Title: 'It's All for His Glory'
Even Lemon's 'Pal' Is Abandoning Him, Prominent CNN Host ' Wants Nothing to Do with Don Anymore': Report
Iowa Wrestling Legend's Mom Crushes Her Own Glasses with Bare Hands After Son's Historic Loss
DC's Gay Superhero Film Bombs at the Box Office, Is Hollywood Running Out of Excuses?
Mountain Dew, Skittles, Nesquik, Hostess Donuts and Other Foods Could Be Banned After Bill Passes
See more...

Conversation