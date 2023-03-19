Wrestling Champ Spreads Gospel on National TV After Winning Third NCAA Title: 'It's All for His Glory'

Incredible. That’s really the only way to describe Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks’ post-match interview after he secured his third consecutive national title.

In a weekend full of surprises and viral moments from the NCAA wrestling championships, it may very well be Brooks’ remarks that stole the show.

Brooks, fresh off a 7-2 victory in the 184-pound finals and still out of breath, spoke to ESPN after his win and attributed everything — his win, his strength, his agility — to Jesus Christ.

3x National Champion Aaron Brooks attributes his success to his faith. 📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/CmQ4lR4EcK — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2023

“How does [your strong faith] help you on a night like tonight,” the ESPN interviewer asked Brooks.

“It’s everything,” Brooks responded. “Christ’s resurrection is everything. Not just His life, but His death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him, the Holy Spirit, only through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad, no anyone else.

“Only Jesus Christ Himself.”

The ESPN interviewer, clearly a bit shaken by the impromptu gospel that Brooks was sharing on national television, tried to pivot the conversation back to wrestling, but Brooks wasn’t having it.

“Power and finesse, your calling card…” the interviewer began. Before he could even finish that thought, Brooks responded.

“The Holy Spirit.”

As the interviewer stuttered, Brooks just plowed right ahead with said “power and finesse.”

“Acts Chapter 1 Verse 8,” Brooks continued, connecting the Holy Spirit to ESPN’s question about “power.”

The Bible verse itself reads: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”

“Holy Spirit… Power… That’s everything. That’s where it’s from,” Brooks said.

The ESPN interviewer, clearly not picking up on Brooks’ messaging, meekly followed up by asking where Brooks’s finesse came from.

“Holy Spirit as well,” Brooks said with a smile and wink.

“Mom and dad, maybe?” the interviewer asked.

“Little bit of both,” Brooks said, playing along slightly. “But all God.”

“Put in perspective winning three of these in a row, in dominating fashion by the way,” the interviewer said, perhaps aiming to shift the conversation to a more secular topic.

Even then, Brooks stood strong by his message of faith.

“I’m blessed,” Brooks said. “God used me. He gives me this platform for this, right here… When I’m suffering [while] cutting weight, away from my family, it’s all for Him, so it’s all for His glory.”

It’s not just Brooks who you could describe as “blessed.” That description also fits his Penn State Nittany Lions.

Thanks in part to Brooks’ national championship, Penn State easily won (they finished 55 points ahead of second-place Iowa) the whole thing, securing the team’s 10th national title since the 2009-2010 season, per The Associated Press.

