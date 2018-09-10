Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero for Mocking Obama

Twitter suspended former Army Ranger and Benghazi hero Kris “Tonto” Paronto for mocking liberals as “retards” after a Twitter user claimed that former President Barack Obama was the person who killed Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

The tweet in question came in response to a clip from Obama’s speech at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign on Friday when he said, “We supposed to stand up to discrimination, and we’re sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers,” said Obama.

He then asked, “How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?”

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill — who is credited with killing Bin Laden during a 2011 raid in Pakistan — responded to Obama’s question tweeting, “Nazis are bad. Now try saying, ‘Radical Islam….'”

Nazis are bad. Now try saying “Radical Islam…” https://t.co/2jS4b8OgwJ — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

TRENDING: ‘Just Stand’: Army Vet Rolls Out New Anti-Nike Clothing Line

O’Neill was referencing Obama’s reticence during his time in office to say that the United States was engaged in a fight against radical Islamic terrorism.

A Twitter account named Secret Society Alumnus responded to O’Neill’s tweet, writing, “He kinda killed Osama Bin Laden, so…,” as if to say Obama may not have been willing to say “radical Islamic terrorist,” but he took action against it.

O’Neill replied, “Do you know who you’re talking to?”

Do you know who you’re talking to? https://t.co/EH2ewczzQv — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

Do you think Twitter was wrong to suspend Paronto? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Paronto then jumped into the conversation, tweeting, “OMG ??!! Did you just tell the guy who Shot Bin Laden that @BarackObama did it?? BWAHAHAHA. Thank you for verifying that BHusseinObama worship and (Trump Derangement Syndrome) causes liberalists to skip retard and go straight to potato. #YouAreAnIdiot #NeverGoFullRetard”

Shortly thereafter, Twitter forced the former CIA security contractor to delete the tweet and suspended his account.

Paronto was back up and running by Sunday and tweeted, “After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the tweet below for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him, I’m back up…sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack.”

Paronto tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the tweet, who had just testified before Congress last week about the social media company’s efforts to remain an impartial platform for sharing political views.

RELATED: Steinem in Netflix Documentary: ‘It’s the Basis of Democracy That You Control Your Own Body’

In an Instagram post, Paronto wrote about his suspension, “Yes boys and girls …. and leftists, we have the right to free speech but only if it fits the leftists narrative, doesn’t show their stupidity and ignorance and most importantly doesn’t hurt their fragile little egos.”

On being reinstated on Twitter, Paronto got into a back and forth with former talk show host Montel Williams.

Paronto had first tweeted, “So this is what happens when you call out a leftist group with TDS for being idiots and they they cry to the Twitter police who never censors.”

Williams — who served in the Marines and is a Naval Academy graduate, replied, “No. This is what happens when you act like a prick, son. You’re not being persecuted, Sit down, shut up and grow the F up.” Williams has since deleted the tweet.

Prick??So did you just suspended for your hateful comment Semper Fudge??Most likely not …and I ain’t your son “Sir” 😏.. If I was I’d be an ignorant ass just like you. I grew up a long time ago, long before your Messiah BHO left me and my team to die. #stayinyourlane https://t.co/vjpqjeNAV7 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

Paronto fired back, “Prick?? So did you just suspended for your hateful comment Semper Fudge?? Most likely not …and I ain’t your son ‘Sir’.. If I was I’d be an ignorant ass just like you. I grew up a long time ago, long before your Messiah BHO left me and my team to die.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.