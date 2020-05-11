Ruthie Ann Miles, a Broadway star and actress known for her roles in “The Americans,” “The King and I” and “All Rise,” was one of the most-talked-about actresses two years ago — but for a tragic reason.

It was on March 5, 2018, that Miles was out with her friend Lauren Lew and their two young children walking in Brooklyn, New York, when a car hit them.

The vehicle was being driven by a woman with multiple sclerosis who frequently experienced seizures, according to the New York Post. She had been charged not to drive anymore for exactly that reason.

Sadly, Miles’ 5-year-old daughter, Abigail, and Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua, were killed as a result of the incident. Two months later, Miles also lost Sophia Rosemary, the baby she was pregnant with at the time of the accident.

“The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to imagine,” Ben Rubinowitz wrote on a post shared by Ruthie in late 2018.

“As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during this most trying time.”

This year, though, Miles was able to make an exciting post about some good that was about to happen in her life.

“We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” she posted on March 21.

“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years… and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow.”

On May 9, the actress shared some more amazing news: Their daughter, Hope Elizabeth, was born in April. The adorable photo showed the newest addition’s tiny feet.

“3 generations of April Babies,” the caption read.

All the best to the family as they spend this time bonding with their little one and making new — happy — memories.

