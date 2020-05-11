SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Two Years After Daughter Killed by Car, Broadway Star Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Ruthie Ann MilesKena Betancur / AFP via Getty ImagesAfter the tragic loss of her daughter and unborn child two years ago, Ruthie Ann Miles has given birth to a new little one. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 11, 2020 at 2:17pm
Print

Ruthie Ann Miles, a Broadway star and actress known for her roles in “The Americans,” “The King and I” and “All Rise,” was one of the most-talked-about actresses two years ago — but for a tragic reason.

It was on March 5, 2018, that Miles was out with her friend Lauren Lew and their two young children walking in Brooklyn, New York, when a car hit them.

The vehicle was being driven by a woman with multiple sclerosis who frequently experienced seizures, according to the New York Post. She had been charged not to drive anymore for exactly that reason.

Sadly, Miles’ 5-year-old daughter, Abigail, and Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua, were killed as a result of the incident. Two months later, Miles also lost Sophia Rosemary, the baby she was pregnant with at the time of the accident.

TRENDING: New Study Confirms We Were Right: Reading, Math Scores Have Collapsed Thanks to Obama, Common Core

“The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to imagine,” Ben Rubinowitz wrote on a post shared by Ruthie in late 2018.

“As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during this most trying time.”

This year, though, Miles was able to make an exciting post about some good that was about to happen in her life.

View this post on Instagram

Announcing our very happy news 🙂

A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on

“We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” she posted on March 21.

“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years… and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow.”

On May 9, the actress shared some more amazing news: Their daughter, Hope Elizabeth, was born in April. The adorable photo showed the newest addition’s tiny feet.

View this post on Instagram

💛 3 generations of April Babies 💛

A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on

RELATED: Legendary Comedian Jerry Stiller Dead at Age 92

“3 generations of April Babies,” the caption read.

All the best to the family as they spend this time bonding with their little one and making new — happy — memories.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Two Years After Daughter Killed by Car, Broadway Star Gives Birth to Baby Girl
Owner Overcome with Emotion After Being Reunited with Dog Missing 6 Years
'The Voice' Contestant Alexa Cappelli Treats Neighbors to Weekly Performance in Her Cul-de-Sac
Man Posts Hilarious 'Bad Dad Jokes' Daily on Sign in Front Lawn To Spread Cheer to Neighbors
He Spent 45 Years in Prison for Crime He Didn't Commit, Turned to Art as His Escape
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×