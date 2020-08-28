UFC star and MMA fighter Colby Covington criticized LeBron James and other athletes who are postponing games in response to the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of Jacob Blake and challenged them to become police officers if they want to make a difference.

“Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change?” Covington tweeted, tagging the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and LeBron James.

“Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!”

NBA games had been postponed for the past two days after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court Wednesday for their playoff game against Orlando Magic in protest of Blake’s shooting and perceived acts of racial injustice, according to the NBA.

Playoffs will resume Saturday after the league, owners and players reached an agreement on Thursday to resume play.

The agreement outlined the establishment of a social justice coalition, conversion of arenas into voting locations for the 2020 election and advertisements in each playoff game dedicated to civic engagement.

Seven MLB games set for Thursday night and three games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed in reaction to the shooting in Wisconsin, ESPN reported.

Throughout the day, the Red Sox and Blue Jays were in communication with each other as they considered and ultimately decided to postpone their game.

“We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous and people of color in our communities,” the teams said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.”

NBA star LeBron James was one of the first to react to the police shooting on Sunday.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Less than 24 hours after a video of the incident began circulating on the internet, the Los Angeles Laker tweeted, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted.

“This s— is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020

After the Lakers’ playoff win Monday over the Portland Trail Blazers, James told reporters, “We are scared as black people in America. Black men, black women, black kids, we are terrified,” CBS Sports reported.

Sports pundit Jason Whitlock, who writes for Outkick the Coverage, took James to task and responded that he is black but he isn’t scared or terrified.

“Neither is LeBron James. He’s lying,” the sports pundit wrote on his website.

“He and the political activists controlling him want black people to immerse themselves in fear. Fear is a tool used to control people.”

