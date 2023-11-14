Share
United Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over 'Potential Security Issue'

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2023 at 7:13am
A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Vancouver made an emergency landing in San Francisco on Monday night.

The plane left Los Angeles at 7:13 p.m. and landed in San Francisco at 9:28 p.m., according to KRON-TV, citing Flight Aware.

“United flight 1909 diverted to San Francisco this evening due to a potential security issue on board,” the airline said.

“The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”

One alleged passenger had an explanation.

“Bomb threat on my flight (LA -> Vancouver) just now, had to make an emergency landing. FBI interviewed me because I was one of the people who got the threat on air drop. This has been one crazy weekend bruh,” a social media user who claimed to be aboard the plane posted on X.

“Worst part is they don’t know who did it,” the poster wrote.

Air Drop is a feature of Apple devices that allows them to send photos or other files to nearby devices that have the feature turned on.

The duty manager at the San Francisco airport confirmed that the incident causing the plane to turn around was a bomb threat, officials said, according to KGO-TV.

The duty manager said the threat was made by a passenger.

The threat was eventually ruled as not credible, the duty manager said, according to CBS.

There were 148 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The flight will head for Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
