A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Vancouver made an emergency landing in San Francisco on Monday night.

The plane left Los Angeles at 7:13 p.m. and landed in San Francisco at 9:28 p.m., according to KRON-TV, citing Flight Aware.

“United flight 1909 diverted to San Francisco this evening due to a potential security issue on board,” the airline said.

“The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”

One alleged passenger had an explanation.

“Bomb threat on my flight (LA -> Vancouver) just now, had to make an emergency landing. FBI interviewed me because I was one of the people who got the threat on air drop. This has been one crazy weekend bruh,” a social media user who claimed to be aboard the plane posted on X.

“Worst part is they don’t know who did it,” the poster wrote.

Worst part is they don’t know who did it and we’re all boarding another plane rn. We’re playing IRL among us Fr 😭 — Mizu 🌊 (@MizuRL) November 14, 2023

Air Drop is a feature of Apple devices that allows them to send photos or other files to nearby devices that have the feature turned on.

The duty manager at the San Francisco airport confirmed that the incident causing the plane to turn around was a bomb threat, officials said, according to KGO-TV.

The duty manager said the threat was made by a passenger.

UA1909 United Airlines flight landed at San Francisco International landed ok. Audio via @liveatc reveals this maybe a security threat to the flight as the crew is questioned if they need a security sweep from a dog and law enforcement will meet them at the gate. pic.twitter.com/LkM0xiUHGI — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) November 14, 2023

The threat was eventually ruled as not credible, the duty manager said, according to CBS.

Gm, by far my worst flight/airport experience I ever had From bomb threat during flight to delayed flight to no flight to sleeping at the airport 🥲 Life is good we’re safe it was a low lever threat supposedly 🙏🏼https://t.co/8xoCChRQDs — FVCKRENDER (@fvckrender) November 14, 2023

There were 148 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The flight will head for Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

