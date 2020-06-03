Some of us are blessed to know people who give until it hurts. They give of themselves, their time, their gifts and their possessions constantly and without complaining.

Those individuals are excellent role models, embodying charity and thoughtfulness — they’re the people who would gladly give others the shirts off their backs.

But it’s not always a shirt that’s needed. Sometimes it’s a pair of shoes.

That’s what Ray Magee from Magnolia, Mississippi, discovered one day while operating a tractor. He spotted a homeless man across the way and saw that he was in desperate need of a new set of footwear.

Ray’s daughter, Sierra Patterson, caught her dad “red-handed” in the middle of blessing the man with the shoes off his own feet.

“Rolled up on my daddy giving this man the socks and shoes off his feet,” Patterson posted on Facebook on Friday. “He noticed his shoes flopping while he was on the tractor.”

“That’s why he’s so blessed. What a great man.”

She was able to capture video of the kind encounter as well, and the clip shows Ray removing his socks and shoes and handing them over.

“I just saw the guy walking downtown with the biggest smile on his face,” one of his other daughters, LaTorria Green Robinson, posted along with a share of Patterson’s post. “Pops that was a great deed!”

Robinson told WLBT this is nothing new for her dad — he’s known for being a generous soul.

Many commented to commend Ray’s selflessness and recognize the need for more people like Ray in this world.

“This brought tears to my eyes,” one person wrote. “Awesome Uncle Bo. God gets the Glory out of this.”

“This is a Godly man there is still good and passionate people in the world,” another added.

“I am in tears watching this,” a third wrote. “I have NO WORDS except THE WORLD NEEDS MORE OF THIS‼️ Such a great man!!!”

While operating heavy machinery without the proper footwear might have posed an issue for Ray, it was obviously worth the nuisance based on his actions.

May we be so ready to help those in need when we see them. Isn’t a minor inconvenience worth making someone’s day?

