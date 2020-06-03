SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Uplifting: Man Filmed Giving Shoes and Socks off His Feet to Homeless Man

By Amanda Thomason
Published June 2, 2020 at 5:06pm
Print

Some of us are blessed to know people who give until it hurts. They give of themselves, their time, their gifts and their possessions constantly and without complaining.

Those individuals are excellent role models, embodying charity and thoughtfulness — they’re the people who would gladly give others the shirts off their backs.

But it’s not always a shirt that’s needed. Sometimes it’s a pair of shoes.

That’s what Ray Magee from Magnolia, Mississippi, discovered one day while operating a tractor. He spotted a homeless man across the way and saw that he was in desperate need of a new set of footwear.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Scorched After Claiming the Real 'Looting' Is 'Predatory Lending'

Ray’s daughter, Sierra Patterson, caught her dad “red-handed” in the middle of blessing the man with the shoes off his own feet.

“Rolled up on my daddy giving this man the socks and shoes off his feet,” Patterson posted on Facebook on Friday. “He noticed his shoes flopping while he was on the tractor.”

“That’s why he’s so blessed. What a great man.”

She was able to capture video of the kind encounter as well, and the clip shows Ray removing his socks and shoes and handing them over.

“I just saw the guy walking downtown with the biggest smile on his face,” one of his other daughters, LaTorria Green Robinson, posted along with a share of Patterson’s post. “Pops that was a great deed!”

Robinson told WLBT this is nothing new for her dad — he’s known for being a generous soul.

Many commented to commend Ray’s selflessness and recognize the need for more people like Ray in this world.

RELATED: Grandmother in Tears When She Receives 100 Roses for 100th Birthday

“This brought tears to my eyes,” one person wrote. “Awesome Uncle Bo. God gets the Glory out of this.”

“This is a Godly man there is still good and passionate people in the world,” another added.

“I am in tears watching this,” a third wrote. “I have NO WORDS except THE WORLD NEEDS MORE OF THIS‼️ Such a great man!!!”

While operating heavy machinery without the proper footwear might have posed an issue for Ray, it was obviously worth the nuisance based on his actions.

May we be so ready to help those in need when we see them. Isn’t a minor inconvenience worth making someone’s day?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Uplifting: Man Filmed Giving Shoes and Socks off His Feet to Homeless Man
NFL Star Devin McCourty and Wife Devastated After Loss of Baby
Zookeeper Mauled by Two Lions in 'Extremely Vicious' Attack
Photos Show What Can Happen If You Handle Lemons or Limes and Go Outside
Bride-To-Be Saves Over $18,000 for Dream Wedding by Eating Her Favorite Foods
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×