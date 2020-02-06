SECTIONS
Vanessa Bryant's Tear-Jerking Posts for Late Daughter: 'Mommy Is Still and Will Always Be So Proud of You'

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 6, 2020 at 10:21am
While plenty of family, friends and fans have grieved the lives lost when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed, an entire school mourned as well.

Harbor Day School, where one of the women who died in the crash used to teach and where Gianna went to school, also grieved.

“Harbor Day School suffered a severe loss with the death of student Gianna Bryant, her father, Kobe Bryant, and past teacher, coach, and parent Christina Mauser,” the school shared on Jan. 28. “We also mourn the loss of Sarah and Payton Chester, John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, and Ara Zobayan.”

“Harbor Day is known for the strength and caring of its community, and now — more than ever — we stand together in support of our community members who have lost loved ones, and for all those who are grieving.”

It’s also been a tough time for Vanessa Bryant, who lost both her husband and daughter.

But she’s still managed to express her gratitude for the outpouring of support her family has received since the heartbreaking incident.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she shared on Jan. 29. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.”

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

Jersey Retirement ❤️🏀

In a nod to Gianna, Harbor Day School held a jersey retirement ceremony, and Vanessa Bryant posted a number of videos and photos from the event on her Instagram account.

Gianna was remembered for her smile, her compassion for others and her quick wit, as well as for being a skilled player with lots of promise.

“My Gianna,” Vanessa posted Wednesday, along with a photo of the ceremony.

“God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant.”

“My Gigi. I love you!” she posted in a follow-up image of Gianna’s framed Jersey.

“I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀”

While the amount of grief this poor mother must be going through is unimaginable, this was a kind act of solidarity and respect on the part of the school that factored so largely in Gianna’s life.

Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
