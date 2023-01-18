Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Video: Amazon Delivery Driver Falls 13 Feet Into Septic Sinkhole, Walls Keep Crumbling Around Him

 By Amanda Thomason  January 18, 2023 at 1:08pm
Parler Share

Delivery drivers have to navigate a variety of perils, thanks to the nature of their profession. Reckless drivers, territorial dogs and inclement weather all hit different when you deal with them multiple times a day.

But one driver really stepped in it earlier this month when he crossed a lawn to deliver a package and was swallowed up by a hole in the ground, Fox News reported.

Charles Amicangelo, a delivery driver for Amazon, had spotted a hole in the yard as he walked to the house in Apple Valley, California, to complete his delivery. He avoided the hole on the way back, but as he neared it the surrounding ground gave way, and he fell 13 feet …

Into a septic tank.

Knee-deep in sludge, Amicangelo — who spent time in the Marine Corps — was pungently aware of his situation but ready to do everything he could to save himself first.

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Powerful Statement as Governor

There were roots exposed on the sides of the hole that he tried to use to pull himself out, but the sides of the hole just kept crumbling, thanks in part to the heavy rain the area had seen.

He also recorded part of the incident and posted it on social media, explaining his rather sticky predicament.

“I really do not want to die in somebody’s … whatever you call these things,” he said, according to Inside Edition. “I can’t even think right now.”



Amicangelo was smart enough to realize that his situation was quite dangerous, and if he continued to try to escape on his own, he could be facing a cave-in of sorts.

“I tried using these roots around me to get out, and it just pulled more dirt on top of me,” he said, according to Fox. “I just called dispatch, so hopefully, they are going to get the cops or the fire department here because I definitely don’t want to try to climb out on my own again.”

The Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived to extract the driver.

“They put a ladder over the hole, so that it kind of stabilized the ground, and then they put [a ladder] down to him, and he actually self-extricated,” said Jennifer Alexy, an Apple Valley fire inspector.

She also confirmed that Amicangelo absolutely made the right call.

Related:
'He Did Not Learn His Lesson': Dog Gets Stuck in Tree Chasing Squirrel, Has To Be Rescued

“The ground can really start eroding,” she explained. “The more you move, the more you have more ground come in on you.”



Once he got out, he admitted that the thought of a shower, a beer and ending his shift was incredibly appealing — but he knew there was still work to do, and rather than saddle someone else with the responsibility, he got cleaned up and then headed back out.

Amazon did give 50 of his remaining packages to another driver, so he only had 50 to complete his workday, but he was insistent on finishing up what he could.

“Another big thing is that had I not completed my route or attempted to at least — other drivers who had already been out there and done their entire routes would get stuck having to finish my route,” he said, according to Fox.

“And I just didn’t think that would be fair to them either. But I did voluntarily offer to take my route.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Video: Amazon Delivery Driver Falls 13 Feet Into Septic Sinkhole, Walls Keep Crumbling Around Him
'He Did Not Learn His Lesson': Dog Gets Stuck in Tree Chasing Squirrel, Has To Be Rescued
Unique Program Saves Life of Elderly Woman After Deputy Realizes She's in Trouble
Woman Saves Man Caught in Terrible Blizzard Crying for Help, His Hands Frozen Into Fists
Elderly Navy Vet Works at Walmart until Strangers Raise Nearly $150,000 for Him: 'This Is Just Unreal'
See more...

Conversation