Parler Share
News

Video: 'Massive' Group of 1,000+ Immigrants Charges Over Border Bridge and Attempts to Push Into US

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2023 at 7:51am
Parler Share

Chaos erupted at the southern border on Sunday as an estimated 1,000 illegal immigrants tried to force their way into El Paso, Texas.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted scenes of the chaos on Twitter as mobs smashed barriers in a desperate attempt to cross the border.

“This is the bilateral show of force that dispersed the huge group of migrants trying to rush a port of entry in El Paso today. Two lines of Mexican military, then on the US side, physical barriers, barbed wire, and a skirmish line of CBP officers in crowd control gear,” he posted late Sunday afternoon, after posting images of illegal immigrants flooding onto the Paso Del Norte bridge.

NEW: This is the bilateral show of force that dispersed the huge group of migrants trying to rush a port of entry in El Paso today. Two lines of Mexican military, then on the US side, physical barriers, barbed wire, and a skirmish line of CBP officers in crowd control gear. pic.twitter.com/YPaNBUhQhu

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 13, 2023

Trending:
Dem Asked to Lead Group in Pledge of Allegiance, What Happens Next Will Make Your Jaw Drop


A statement from Customs and Border Protection said the group was “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry.”

Does the U.S. need stronger border protection in place?

The statement said the Border Patrol “implemented port hardening measures” at the Paso del Norte International Bridge and also had to block traffic at two other bridges before the illegal immigrants were finally turned back.

According to the Texas Tribune, the illegal immigrants — most of whom were from Venezuela — believed they were being allowed in the county.

Related:
911 Calls from Arizona Rancher Accused of Killing Illegal Alien Revealed: 'Intentionally Vague'

“On Facebook, we saw an image that said they were going to open (the bridge) today because it was Migrants’ Day, something like that,” it quoted a migrant hoping to enter the U.S. as saying.  “We just want an answer, so we came to see if it was true.”

The flood of illegal immigrants began at about noon with the bridge not open for traffic until almost 7 p.m., according to KVIA-TV.

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the border held — this time.

“At this time [Emergency Operations Center] has shut down. Crowds [have] subsided, and it’s just being monitored,” D’Agostino said, according to CNN.

“No breach has occurred.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: 'Massive' Group of 1,000+ Immigrants Charges Over Border Bridge and Attempts to Push Into US
Morgan Freeman's Single Black Glove Confused Oscars Viewers - Here's Why He Wore It
Best Actress Winner Appears to Shred Don Lemon in Oscars Speech Without Even Saying His Name
Trans Day Care Worker Charged with Abusing Baby After Witness Spoke Up
Jim Jordan Confirms: House Republicans Preparing Criminal Case Against Fauci
See more...

Conversation