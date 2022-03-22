Share
Lifestyle
After an accident on Jan. 16, Fenny the pit bull went missing, but he was reunited with his owner George on Saturday.
After an accident on Jan. 16, Fenny the pit bull went missing, but he was reunited with his owner George on Saturday. (Find Fenny / Facebook screen shot)

Video: Navy Medic Loses Service Dog During Car Crash, Reunited Months Later

 By Amanda Thomason  March 22, 2022 at 12:19pm
Share

On Jan. 16, as a Navy medic named George Yanas was on his way to where he was being stationed with his service dog in his car, his vehicle started having problems and broke down.

George and his dog, Fenny, were stranded on the side of the road, on a bridge in Whiskey Bay, Louisiana. As they waited, an accident took place and another vehicle rammed into the back of their car.

The wreck also involved a FedEx 18-wheeler and an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to Unfiltered with Kiran. When their car was rear-ended, Fenny was sent flying through the passenger side window and fell 65 feet from the bridge to a pile of cables below.

Fenny landed on an 18,000-acre private island, and George was injured during the crash.



Trending:
Watch: VP Harris Goes Viral for Word-Salad Moment Where She Just Can't Stop Saying 'the Passage of Time'

A few weeks after the accident, tips came in as people sighted the 55-pound pitbull in Whiskey Bay. George went to the area and spent a week searching, staying with local Jason Mouret who was helping look for the lost dog, too.

“I have a service dog myself, and I know what she means to me,” Mouret told WAFB-TV. “Hearing about another service dog missing was heart-wrenching.”

“This became my life mission when I found out,” he continued, speaking to Unfiltered with Kiran. “I had to get his dog home to him when I found out because I would pray someone got my dog home to me if something happened to him. If the dog had deceased, we could get over it eventually. It was the not knowing part that was killing George. He didn’t know until we had pictures.”

But after that week, George had to return home empty-handed.



Jim LaGrone, who owns part of the private island, also kept an eye out for the dog. He even set up trail cameras and food stations, and finally, he started capturing consistent video of the dog.

After confirming the pup was Fenny, LaGrone set a trap and caught Fenny on March 14.



“‘Fenny the pit Bull that was lost when a FedEx truck crashed on I-10 at Whiskey Bay back on Jan. 16, 2022 has been recovered in good condition and is being cared for until his Navy Serviceman owner can come back to Louisiana from Florida to bring him home!!!” Jim LaGrone posted on Facebook.

Related:
Beloved Family Dog Lost in Georgia Woods Finally Caught after 135 Days on the Run

“He’s so overjoyed to finally be with people, he doesn’t know how to act,” Mouret added of the found dog, WAFB-TV reported. “He’s just wound up!”



George was out of leave time, so his mom made the drive to pick up Fenny and take him home to Florida. The video of the two reuniting shows man and dog experiencing pure joy.

“I missed you, I missed you!” George says in the video as Fenny wiggles and wags and kisses his human.

Fenny was also checked out by a veterinarian and appears to be doing well, especially now that he’s back home safe and sound with George.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Video: Navy Medic Loses Service Dog During Car Crash, Reunited Months Later
50 First Responders Work for Hours to Rescue Man Trapped 15 Feet Underground in 16-Inch Storm Drain
New Zealand Couple Submits Humongous 'Potato' to Guinness World Records but Gets Surprise Results
Mom Sees Man Kidnap Son, Calls Police and Breaks Down His Door with Neighbors' Help
Teen Sneaks into Closed Section of Dangerous Tide Pool, Gets Stranded on Rocks in Wild Surf
See more...

Conversation