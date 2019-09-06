Video Shows Cops Opening Fire After Man Disarms, Shoots at Female Officer

Video captured the dramatic moment that sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino County, California arrived on the scene and opened fire on a suspect, who had disarmed and was firing on one of their own.

Fox News reported the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning when Deputy Meagan Forsberg responded to a domestic disturbance call in Victorville, about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The local 911 dispatcher received a call from a woman, who said, “Oh my God, oh my God, send the police, I need my son removed from my home.”

Forsberg was the first officer on the scene, and she confronted the male suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ari Young, who was outside of the home.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language and graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Wtf did I just witness pic.twitter.com/vaBT7Z8Wrf — Estebanana (@Esteebanana) September 4, 2019

The man began assaulting her, according to a sheriff’s department report and the video above.

The suspect slugged Forsberg in the head and then wrestled her to the ground.

Cries of “stop it” and “oh my God” could be heard on the video from bystanders as the physical altercation between the two ensued.

The sheriff’s deputy had her weapon drawn and shots could be heard going off as the two continued to struggle.

Young allegedly managed to disarm the sheriff and then shot her as she retreated for cover.

Multiple police vehicles arrived at this time with sirens blaring.

“That’s when a whole army of police came around the corner,” a man who witnessed the episode told Los Angeles affiliate KABC-TV.

Law enforcement officers quickly exited their vehicles and drew their weapons on the suspect.

One officer yelled out to Young, “Drop the gun,” but he did not comply.

Multiple officers then opened fire, hitting the man.

Officials did not reveal how many times Young was shot, but at least a dozen shots could be heard going off in the video of the incident.

Young was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries considered none-life-threatening.

Forsberg was also taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fany Contreras, who witnessed the incident, told KABC-TV Forsberg was “so lucky.”

“She was lucky this time,” Contreras added.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 85 police officer line of duty deaths so far in 2019.

