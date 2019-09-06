SECTIONS
Video Shows Cops Opening Fire After Man Disarms, Shoots at Female Officer

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 6, 2019 at 12:38pm
Video captured the dramatic moment that sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino County, California arrived on the scene and opened fire on a suspect, who had disarmed and was firing on one of their own.

Fox News reported the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning when Deputy Meagan Forsberg responded to a domestic disturbance call in Victorville, about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The local 911 dispatcher received a call from a woman, who said, “Oh my God, oh my God, send the police, I need my son removed from my home.”

Forsberg was the first officer on the scene, and she confronted the male suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ari Young, who was outside of the home.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language and graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

The man began assaulting her, according to a sheriff’s department report and the video above.

The suspect slugged Forsberg in the head and then wrestled her to the ground.

Cries of “stop it” and “oh my God” could be heard on the video from bystanders as the physical altercation between the two ensued.

The sheriff’s deputy had her weapon drawn and shots could be heard going off as the two continued to struggle.

Young allegedly managed to disarm the sheriff and then shot her as she retreated for cover.

Multiple police vehicles arrived at this time with sirens blaring.

“That’s when a whole army of police came around the corner,” a man who witnessed the episode told Los Angeles affiliate KABC-TV.

RELATED: American Woman Arrested in Philippines Airport After Newborn Baby Was Found in Her Carry-on Bag

Law enforcement officers quickly exited their vehicles and drew their weapons on the suspect.

One officer yelled out to Young, “Drop the gun,” but he did not comply.

Multiple officers then opened fire, hitting the man.

Officials did not reveal how many times Young was shot, but at least a dozen shots could be heard going off in the video of the incident.

Young was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries considered none-life-threatening.

Forsberg was also taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fany Contreras, who witnessed the incident, told KABC-TV Forsberg was “so lucky.”

“She was lucky this time,” Contreras added.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 85 police officer line of duty deaths so far in 2019.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







