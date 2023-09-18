In his First Annual Message of Dec. 8, 1801, President Thomas Jefferson encouraged Congress to liberalize its naturalization laws. “Shall oppressed humanity find no asylum on this globe?” the president asked.

Jefferson knew that the United States must welcome immigrants, but surely he did not intend the present chaos.

Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, Fox News’ Griff Jenkins posted a video of a migrant-filled FerroMex cargo train leaving the central Mexican city of Zacatecas and rolling northward to the U.S. border.

The 1-minute clip showed more than 20 train cars carrying hundreds of migrants. Many cheered and whistled as the train passed the camera.

“FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: ‘do not come’@FoxNews,” an accompanying post read.

**NEW VIDEO**

FOX News sources capture a FerroMex train bursting with migrants out of Zacatecas heading to our southern border right now… cheering and clearly not heeding the message: “do not come”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YflMwXrWqu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 17, 2023

The video illustrated the depth and nature of the current crisis along the U.S. southwestern border.

According to the Daily Mail, 2 million migrants already have crossed this border in the fiscal year 2023, which began in October.

Do we have a border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In fact, data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed that the number of border crossings began to surge in March 2021 and has not abated. Since then, between 144,000 and 250,000 migrants have crossed each month.

Monday on X, Jenkins reported more than 20,000 “encounters at the SW border” between Friday and Sunday.

BREAKING: Busy Border Weekend… CBP sources tell FOX News there were more than 20k encounters at the SW border from Fri-Sun @FoxNews Total: 20,630 Fri 6,989

Sat 6,228

Sun 7,413 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 18, 2023

The migrant surge has coincided with lax immigration policies under President Joe Biden and his elitist supporters. Thanks to those policies, every state has become a border state.

Now, some liberal elitists have begun to feel the effects.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, for instance, has bussed more than 35,000 migrants to self-professed “sanctuary cities,” including more than 13,300 to New York City, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has responded with dire predictions and threats of austerity. Adams has called Abbott a “mad man” and blamed the federal government for the border crisis.

As “The Migrant Express” rolls northward, we should not forget the real reason for its 750-mile journey.

Globalists pursue open-border policies to erode national sovereignty. If the sovereign people who comprise a nation cannot secure their territory, then that territory ceases to exist as a political community.

Thus, we need not even speculate on the identities or motives of the migrants themselves.

Indeed, under different circumstances, some of these same migrants might assimilate rather well. Under different circumstances, conservatives in particular would welcome migrants who hail from cultures with strong traditional values.

Under open-border circumstances, however, migrant trains strike at the very heart of our sovereignty.

This is not how, in the Jeffersonian ideal, we become a nation of immigrants. It is how we cease to be a nation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.