Video: Things Get Violent When Group Swarms Former NFL MVP Cam Newton, Massive Fight Erupts

A video that is going viral on social media appears to show former NFL quarterback Cam Newton holding his own against several people who were trying to jump him.

Newton, who is often portrayed by his critics as soft and out of touch, proved in the moment he not only was in excellent physical shape but also was unafraid when staring down multiple people taking swings at him.

Some of those hits appeared to land, but the 34-year-old Newton seemed unbothered by them.

At one point in the clip, the NFL’s 2015 MVP had one person in a headlock while he simultaneously fended off another person by forcing their head down toward the ground with his free hand.

Initially, it appeared the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots signal-caller was facing only three people.

Then, the video showed a fourth person come into the frame and punch him.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

The melee ended when a police officer intervened and sent people in their separate directions.

It was unknown Monday whether anyone was arrested or why Newton was targeted.

ESPN reported the incident happened at a youth 7-on-7 football event in the quarterback’s hometown of Atlanta.

The former Heisman Trophy winner had not spoken out publicly about the incident as of early Monday afternoon. TMZ reported it had reached out to him for a comment.

Newton has become known in recent years for his flamboyant fashion tastes and head-turning hats and scarves.

It is worth noting that he never lost his high-fashion hat throughout the altercation.

The quarterback, who led Auburn to a national title in the 2010 season, founded and runs an organization called C1N.

The group’s website says its mission is to develop “young athletes’ skills in football by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7v7 tournaments and other events.”

“C1N’s mission is to create an environment that fosters growth and development on and off the field, helping young athletes achieve their goals in football and life,” it says.

Newton, who took the Panthers to a Super Bowl, last played an NFL down during the 2021 season when he resurfaced in Charlotte after a one-year stint in New England.

He was not resigned by Carolina after the season and has been a free agent since.

