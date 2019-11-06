SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Vietnam Veteran Able To Retire Early Thanks to Kindhearted Boss Paying Off His Mortgage

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 6, 2019 at 8:57am
Print

Only one thing stood between a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran and retirement: the remaining balance on his mortgage.

Thanks to a generous gift from his boss of 13 years, however, he was able to retire early.

Albert Brigas began working as an auto mechanic at Renown Auto Restoration, an auto shop in San Antonio, Texas, in 2006, according to KENS.

His loyalty and exceptional work ethic quickly caught the attention of his boss, Rudy Quinones.

“He would come into work every day even when he was sick,” Quinones, who owns the auto shop, said.

TRENDING: Gov. Cuomo Says 'Good Riddance' to Trump Leaving NY, Don Jr. Responds with Savage Takedown

“Just that level of loyalty the determination you just don’t find anymore.”

Though Brigas’ loyalty wasn’t the only thing that caught his boss’ attention.

He had been talking about his plans to pay off his mortgage and retire for almost a year before his boss called him into his office in mid-October.

“I asked Albert to come into my office and usually when an employee has to come to his bosses office there’s always some apprehension for him to come in,” he told KENS.

Quinones wrote a check for $5,000 — enough to pay the rest of Brigas’ mortgage — and handed it to his loyal employee of 13 years.

The auto shop owner described giving the gift as an “incredible” experience.

“To give them something they’ve been yearning for their whole lives. it’s incredible,” he said.

Another employee, Joseph Winkler, shared the heartwarming story with the media.

RELATED: Moment High School Football Player Stops To Pray for Boy on Opposing Team Captured in Viral Photo

“Not enough good news is out there and this is one of those things that I thought needed to be shared, so people know hey there are people out there that do good things for other people,” he said.

Thanks to his boss’s generous gift, Brigas was able to retire earlier than he had originally planned and spend time with his wife and two grandchildren without having to worry about the mortgage payment.

“He cares,” Brigas said of his former boss, “he cares about his people and what happens.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Vietnam Veteran Able To Retire Early Thanks to Kindhearted Boss Paying Off His Mortgage
Unsolved: The Disappearance of 2-Year-Old Sky Metalwala
13 People Were Killed and 30+ Wounded at Fort Hood Army Base 10 Years Ago Today
HS Football Team Exemplifies Patriotism with Viral Video Showing Entrance
Marvel Movie Actress Slams Mainstream Media for Editing Out 'Where I Give God the Glory'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×