VP Pick Tim Walz' Wild DUI Resurfaces: Drove 40 MPH Over Speed Limit, Told Cop Bizarre Explanation Before Arrest

In a world where justice mattered, 100 different factors would disqualify nearly every elected Democrat from holding public office.

A strange DUI arrest from nearly three decades ago probably does not make that list of disqualifying factors. It does, however, add detail to an emerging picture.

According to the New York Post, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, the radical leftist whom Vice President and presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris chose as her running mate, was arrested in 1995 for driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit and subsequently failing both a sobriety test and a breath test.

A 31-year-old teacher in Nebraska at the time of the arrest, Walz later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Perhaps that relative slap on the wrist gave the future governor an early appetite for soft-on-crime policies.

In any event, Walz’s advocates, both then and since, have offered various excuses for the reckless driving plea.

Russell Harford, Walz’s lawyer, even told the judge that Walz accelerated his vehicle due to paranoia.

“This is a little bit bizarre, but Mr. Walz thought somebody was chasing him. The officer didn’t turn on his red lights and he — somebody came up real fast behind him and he didn’t know what they were doing,” Harford said in a transcript of court proceedings obtained by Alpha News.

Kerry Greeley, Walz’s campaign manager during his 2006 run for Congress, blamed the incident on Walz’s hearing loss.

“He couldn’t understand what the officer was saying to him,” Greeley insisted.

As the Post noted, however, court documents did not support Greeley’s assertion.

Furthermore, according to Fox News, the state trooper’s report told a different story.

“A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected emitting from Mr. Walz[‘s] breath and person,” the report read.

In fact, according to the court transcript, the presiding judge scolded an apparently penitent Walz for drinking and driving.

“You know, this is a real problem for me to see a teacher get picked up for this offense,” the judge said before calling Walz a “role model” for kids and lecturing the future governor on why a .128 blood alcohol content is against the law.

Meanwhile, in the unforgiving world of social media, Walz’s 1995 mugshot has made the rounds on social media platform X.

Some users, in fact, have claimed that Walz “lied to police” about his hearing loss. According to the Post, however, Walz did have surgery to repair his hearing.

Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as VP. Would be a pity if his mugshot from his DUI arrest went viral. He was going 96 in a 55 with blood alcohol level 0.128! He lied to police about being deaf in an attempt to avoid arrest. https://t.co/Ezf092AiFB pic.twitter.com/8fU6P1tIfb — Recall Katie Hobbs (@AmericanHubener) August 5, 2024

Since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is officially being reported as a favorite to become the VP pick for Kamala Harris. Here he is pictured from his DUI arrest where he was going 96 in a 55. He then lied to police about being deaf in an attempt to avoid his arrest. pic.twitter.com/HVMznZaNe5 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 5, 2024

In sum, a DUI arrest certainly does not redound to Walz’s credit.

On the other hand, one senses that voters might not care about a 30-year-old DUI arrest. While a thread of dishonesty does run through the various excuses offered by advocates, this story seems unlikely to plague the governor in the long run. Whether or not it should, it probably will not.

Either way, Walz’s radical-leftist governorship and endorsement of socialism definitely should trouble Americans to the core.

Indeed, the more voters learn about Walz, the more they should recoil from him.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.