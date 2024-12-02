Germany, like other Western nations, has devolved into a lawless cesspool that prioritizes the well-being of violent, criminal migrants over the safety of innocent children.

In the latest sickening example, a German man who criticized a judge for sentencing a Syrian migrant to probation for the rape of a 15-year-old girl was fined almost double the amount the rapist received.

“A German man who described a judge as ‘obviously mentally disturbed’ — after the judge issued a light sentence to a Syrian who raped a 15-year-old girl — was slapped with a €5,000 fine [roughly $5,246] for ‘insulting’ the judge,” according to European news website Remix.

“This fine given to Paul S., whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was almost double the fine given to the Syrian rapist,” the outlet reported.

“The Syrian not only did not have to serve prison time, but was even complimented during his trial by the district judge for his integration efforts.”

The horrifying inversion of justice stemmed from a crime that occurred in 2022, when a drunk 30-year-old Syrian man raped a 15-year-old girl who was walking home.

At trial, the judge sentenced the Syrian to just two years’ probation and fined him a mere €3,000 (roughly $3,147).

To add insult to injury, the judge even commended the rapist for trying to integrate into Germany society.

“You are well on your way to becoming a completely normal citizen here,” the judge said, per documents obtained by German news outlet NIUS.

The deranged judge justified the light sentence by insisting the rape intensity was “at the lower end.”

In response to the alarming ruling, a German citizen referred to as “Paul S.” wrote to the judge in 2023, slamming him as “obviously mentally disturbed” for not punishing the child rapist.

The judge got insulted and reacted by slapping Paul S. with a €5,000 fine.

Paul S. appealed the fine, which was later reduced to one-third of the original fine — nearly on par with the child rapist‘s paltry penalty.

The disturbing news ignited a social media backlash on X, with countless users expressing shock and disgust.

Germans standing by as their women and children are raped by invaders. I never thought I’d see that day. Your proud German ancestors are ashamed of your lack of testosterone. Take your country back. Demand your God given rights. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) November 26, 2024

Western civilization has failed and has gone completely f-ing insane. The whole system is illegitimate and deserving of being overthrown by any means necessary. — lakkalakka (@ZeitTrash) November 26, 2024

Sadly, this pattern is becoming the norm in Western Europe and the United States, where activist judges ignore or downplay violent crimes committed by migrants against the native populations.

In Germany, the United Kingdom and other European nations that have experienced a huge influx of Muslim migrants, there has been a nauseating escalation in gang rapes of children.

BREAKING: An incredible 19 migrants are standing trial for gang raping a 12-year-old Austrian girl over the course of months. The first migrant, 17-year-old Syrian migrant Ahmad, has now been the first to confess to his crimes while standing trial in Vienna. He claims he did… pic.twitter.com/T6n7w0l7Rg — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 29, 2024

Daily Mail investigation finds that at least 11 members of the Rotherham, England Muslim r—pe gangs have been quietly released after serving only half their sentences or will be released soon. Hundreds of English girls were groomed & sexually abused for years.… pic.twitter.com/PtrkkC5vpL — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2024

If you’re wondering what’s bothering actual British patriots, look no further than this meme. One of the main reasons The United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland Europe, and North America are in death spirals. pic.twitter.com/E6wgPvmmqA — Dane (@UltraDane) August 6, 2024

This disturbing trend is ushering in the slow, excruciating death of Western civilization — both in Europe and in the United States.

Our leaders must stop sacrificing native populations on the altar of political correctness and toxic “diversity” agendas.

