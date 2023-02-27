Watch: 2nd Video of Woody Harrelson Blasting Big Pharma Appears Online, This Time with Bill Maher Agreeing

Actor and comedian Woody Harrelson upset liberals and the establishment media this weekend with comments he made during his fifth hosting gig for “Saturday Night Live.”

During the spot, Harrelson went after Big Pharma profiteering and the Orwellian lockdown measures that the Biden administration enforced during the pandemic, comedically comparing what the American public went through in 2020-2021 to an outlandish dystopian Hollywood movie script that became a reality.

It wasn’t the first time Harrelson has publicly voiced his distrust of these medical and political entities.

On Sunday, conservative actress Gina Carano posted a viral clip of Harrelson appearing as a guest on HBO star Bill Maher’s podcast, “Club Random,” back in September.

Bring back old school liberals. https://t.co/T5aYp5GxcI — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 26, 2023

A barefoot Harrelson says, “Think of the billions of dollars that have gone to Big Pharma … but I was getting back to my original point, the last people I would trust with my health is Big Pharma and big government because neither one of those strike me as caring entities.”

“Spoken as the perfect redneck hippie,” Maher said.

Harrelson went on, “It’s obscene the profit they’ve made.”

Later, Maher appeared to agree with Harrelson, arguing that vitamin D should have been made a priority after data was released that COVID-19 is especially dangerous to people with low levels of vitamin D.

“I think they’ve done a lot of studies about vitamin D and how important it was when the people who had low levels, they were much more vulnerable to COVID,” Maher said. “Why not tell people that? Can’t you make money selling vitamin D?”

Harrelson responded, “That’s just it, man … Ivermectin got made into a ‘horse tranquilizer’ … hydroxychloroquine got made ridiculous, and there was only one thing that could work and that’s the vaccine, right? So, ultimately, because of that, billions of dollars was made.”

While Harrelson’s outrage at the billions of dollars being made by huge corporations would be typical of most left-leaning entertainers, he rightly touched on the fact that what Big Pharma has become is a greedy oligopoly, in which control of the market by a small group of companies is upheld by a complicit government.

Companies like Pfizer likely knew that if people were allowed medical freedom and choice in the treatment of COVID-19, they would have made far less money, so they were happy to contribute to the demonization of cheaper treatment options.

They also saw support from the Biden administration-backed vaccine mandates, which saw tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Americans lose their jobs if they did not accept a vaccine from one of these “drug cartels” as Harrelson described in his “SNL” speech.

When in doubt, “follow the money” usually proves an effective line of investigation.

According to Pharmacychecker.com, hydroxychloroquine — a provably effective drug in combatting COVID symptoms — can be obtained for between 27 cents and $1.81 per 200 milligram tablet.

According to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation article, “The federal government has so far purchased 1.2 billion doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines combined, at a cost of $25.3 billion, or a weighted average purchase price of $20.69 per dose.”

Now that these companies have cornered the market on these inoculations, it is only expected that these same people would begin to raise the prices even further.

As the Kaiser Family Foundation report continued, “… the Biden Administration has announced that it no longer has funding, absent further Congressional action, to make further purchases and has begun to prepare for the transition of COVID-19 vaccines to the commercial market. This means that manufacturers will be negotiating prices directly with insurers and purchasers, not just the federal government, and prices are expected to rise.”

“While the commercial prices for COVID-19 vaccines are not yet known, both Pfizer and Moderna have signaled likely ranges that are three to four times greater than the pre-purchased federal price for the bivalent booster. In a recent investor call, Pfizer indicated that it expected a commercial price per dose for its vaccine to be between $110 and $130. Moderna has suggested a commercial price between $82 and $100 per dose,” reported the KFF.

It is convenient for companies like Pfizer and Moderna that more and more routines of regular booster shots are also being pushed on the fearful American people while their prices continue to skyrocket.

This is what happens when government takes over for a free market — and the result is never good.

