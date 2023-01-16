Watch: 33-Year-Old Priest Reports Devastating Health Issues 1 Day After Getting the Jab

A young, 33-year-old priest, Edward Looney, said via a YouTube video he posted that he was in the emergency room in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for about 14 hours on Jan. 5 because of concerns he had about a rapid heart rate that developed after he had the COVID vaccine.

The hospital kept him overnight and sent him home the next day with some medication, saying there was nothing more they could do for him.

Looney also posted about his experience on his Twitter account.

” For the last 14 hours I’ve been a patient at St Vincent’s for high heart rate. They don’t know the cause but the doctor has prescribed a medication to treat it. I am being discharged this evening.”

He said in the video that his health issue began in February 2021 when hospitals were telling clergy that if they weren’t vaccinated, they couldn’t make sick calls.

So Looney felt that in order to continue that aspect of his job, that he needed to follow through and get the vaccination.

“I didn’t have an immediate reaction,” he said, “but when I got home, I realized that my heart rate was higher than it normally was, that it was about 110 or 115 beats per minute.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, a normal heart rate for an adult is between 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Looney said he was “really tired as a result of it. So I literally just sat in my recliner [and] I slept it off.”

He said he didn’t have any additional problems after that.

Then came the second vaccine. He said his heart rate was even higher than the first time.

While laying in bed after he got the second shot, he realized that his heart rate was 145 beats per minute.

Looney said he called the emergency room to report the problem.

“I got up to get a drink of water, it went up to 170, 180 beats per minute, and, so they told me, ‘Well there’s really nothing we can do for you, but, uh, you know, if you can have someone observe you, that’s all we’re going to do. There’s nothing, we don’t know what to do for that,’ so they told me, ‘Don’t come in.'”

Looney said that from that day forward, his heart rate has always been in the 100s, and it has never gone back down.

He stated he didn’t have any health issues related to his heart prior to getting the two vaccines.

Other medical professionals that he spoke with after that told him that they didn’t know why he was suddenly having heart issues, according to Life Site News.

In December of 2021, Looney said he started to have problems again with a rapid heart rate, around the 130 to 140 range.

After performing an EKG and other testing, he was told by medical staff, “You have an abnormally high heart rate, and we don’t know what’s wrong with you, we’re going to put you on a heart monitor.”

The heart monitor confirmed his abnormal heart rate and medical professionals said they still didn’t know the cause.

The problem has persisted into 2022, and he said that just walking 3.5 miles per hour on the treadmill will get his heart rate up to 150 beats per minute.

After this last incident, Looney stated he was able to find a medical professional that suggested that there was some sort of relationship between the vaccines he received and his present health issues.

The Western Journal reached out to Looney for comment. He stated that he saw a cardiologist last week.

“He [cardiologist] told me that he has seen a number of similar cases. My EKG was in normal rhythm and my echo was normal. My heart rate has been regulated with the medication,” Looney said.

