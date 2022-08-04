Share
Watch: After Asking for Directions from Staff, Biden Signs Executive Order in Defiance of SCOTUS Ruling

 By Michael Austin  August 3, 2022
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order “on securing access to reproductive and other healthcare services.”

Issued directly in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the order allows Medicaid to cover the costs for women traveling out of state to avoid abortion restrictions, according to the White House.

But the signing itself is not necessarily the only news story from the event.

Biden’s behavior also turned some heads.

During what appears to be a pre-planned, scripted address to cameras, the president appears to go off script, look off camera and ask his staff for directions.

“Do I sign this order now?” Biden asked.

The signing and subsequent video highlighted two concerns the president’s critics have focused in on when voicing their opposition: the president’s mental state and allegedly unconstitutional actions.

Do you believe Biden is mentally fit?

When it comes to President Biden’s mental acuity, many critics point to videos showing him seeming confused or unable to voice his thoughts.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, now a Republican Senator representing the state of Texas, has voiced many such concerns over Biden’s health.

The second concern of Biden’s critics is that, according to them, he often circumvents the constitution.

In an Op-Ed for The Western Journal, American-Israeli special forces operator Ben Kerido opined as much, noting that the overturning of Roe v. Wade may lead Biden to pack the Supreme Court which, in Kerido’s view, “could mean the end of any and all constitutional rights.”

“After the disastrous first year and a half of post-Trump Democratic control of most of the government, one can only shudder at what would happen if the American judicial system were to be completely transformed into a vehicle to further the agenda of the Democratic Party in perpetuity,” Kerido wrote.

“But that’s exactly what members of Biden’s Supreme Court commission like Kermit Roosevelt III have called for… an Orwellian nightmare justified in order to protect Roe v. Wade and ‘save our democracy.'”

Conversation