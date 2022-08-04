Watch: After Asking for Directions from Staff, Biden Signs Executive Order in Defiance of SCOTUS Ruling

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order “on securing access to reproductive and other healthcare services.”

Issued directly in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the order allows Medicaid to cover the costs for women traveling out of state to avoid abortion restrictions, according to the White House.

But the signing itself is not necessarily the only news story from the event.

Biden’s behavior also turned some heads.

During what appears to be a pre-planned, scripted address to cameras, the president appears to go off script, look off camera and ask his staff for directions.

“Do I sign this order now?” Biden asked.

Joe Biden: Do I sign this order now? pic.twitter.com/KNygvyQ6u7 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 3, 2022

The signing and subsequent video highlighted two concerns the president’s critics have focused in on when voicing their opposition: the president’s mental state and allegedly unconstitutional actions.

When it comes to President Biden’s mental acuity, many critics point to videos showing him seeming confused or unable to voice his thoughts.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, now a Republican Senator representing the state of Texas, has voiced many such concerns over Biden’s health.

WHAT IS WRONG with this guy!!!! The American people deserve to know. This is our Commander in Chief… I am terrified for our country! pic.twitter.com/F8mhLotuVs — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 22, 2021

Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

I have ZERO confidence that Biden has the cognitive ability to represent us on the world stage. If he needs a notecard on how to sit in a chair, HOW can we trust him in complex negotiations in the Middle East? America is FALLING APART! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 13, 2022

The second concern of Biden’s critics is that, according to them, he often circumvents the constitution.

In an Op-Ed for The Western Journal, American-Israeli special forces operator Ben Kerido opined as much, noting that the overturning of Roe v. Wade may lead Biden to pack the Supreme Court which, in Kerido’s view, “could mean the end of any and all constitutional rights.”

“After the disastrous first year and a half of post-Trump Democratic control of most of the government, one can only shudder at what would happen if the American judicial system were to be completely transformed into a vehicle to further the agenda of the Democratic Party in perpetuity,” Kerido wrote.

“But that’s exactly what members of Biden’s Supreme Court commission like Kermit Roosevelt III have called for… an Orwellian nightmare justified in order to protect Roe v. Wade and ‘save our democracy.'”

