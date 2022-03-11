This article was sponsored by CityServe.

Non-profit CityServe is partnering with other organizations to provide Ukrainian refugees with food both for the body and for the soul.

Last weekend, CityServe partnered with City of Destiny church in Orlando, Florida, to package 1,000,000 meals to send to Ukraine and the surrounding region.

“We just saw the hurt and the devastation from the people fleeing from Ukraine, from the oppression of [President Vladimir] Putin in Russia,” City of Destiny executive pastor Todd Lamphere told The Western Journal on Saturday.

“It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that we’ve got to do something here, that these people need food.”

Feed refugees. Save lives. Share Jesus. Learn how here.

I am in awe of God’s greatness- We saw more than 1,850 volunteers pack 1,000,000 meals in 24 hours… And when hungry Ukrainian refugees get this hot food and say, “look what the Lord has done,” it is because of you! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ou7dSx29xW — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) March 6, 2022

Following this event, CityServe partnered with pastor Paula White-Cain and other organizations including Mercy Chefs, Intercessors for America, Revival Ministries, Intercessors for Ukraine, Pentecostal Union of Romania and Pentecostal European Fellowship to secure a plane that would take the meals to the region.

Do these brave people inspire you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“That cargo plane will go over to Poland, Romania,” White said. “We’ll get in Poland. We’ll take the meals there. We’re working with the churches. We’ve got one of the strongest infrastructures, and we will make a difference to the Ukrainian refugees.”

“This is costly, but I’ve got to ask you, what is the price of human dignity, compassion, care and showing the love of Jesus and fulfilling scripture?”

The cost is not limited to monetary donations. CityServe representatives have sacrificed both their time and security to travel to Poland and help carry out the mission.

On Monday, White said a team had arrived in Poland to distribute the meals.

Our team has arrived in Poland! Ready to distribute the One Million Meals for Ukrainian refugees!!#ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZTb4trstWm — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) March 7, 2022

Support CityServe’s efforts by donating here — you’ll be providing food, medicine and the Gospel to Ukrainians in urgent need.

In addition to serving physical meals, the team knows the importance of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the refugees. CityServe co-founder Dave Donaldson said the need for this message is especially important as other religious groups also try to target these refugees.

In a video sent to The Western Journal, he explained the situation on the ground.

“We’re at a train station surrounded by refugees, and as you can see there are groups that do not share our biblical theology standing behind us,” Donaldson said.

“And they’re here to really catch these refugees as they come out, and this is why the true church of Jesus Christ needs to be here.”

The group Donaldson is referring to is apparently urging refugees to become Jehovah’s Witnesses. While Jehovah’s Witnesses share some similarities to Christians, much of their teaching is contrary to that of the Bible.

According to The Gospel Coalition, Jehovah’s Witnesses reject the idea of the Holy Trinity, which is central to the Christian faith. In addition, they believe Jesus Christ is a lesser god than God the Father.

While this group may have good intentions to spread what they believe to be true, their theology is clearly flawed. The Bible speaks clearly about the dangers of false teachers in the book of Galatians.

“But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed.” Galatians 1:8 says.

CityServe knows how important it is to spread the true Gospel message. That is why the team continues to serve on the ground in Europe.

“We’ve just got to stand up and be counted,” CityServe Vice President of Government Relations Todd Lamphere said. “I mean it’s really that simple. We have just gotta be boots on the ground because others have boots on the ground.

“We need to do the same because we have the life-changing message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Western Journal stands in partnership with CityServe. Help on the front lines by donating to provide food, shelter and the Gospel to Ukrainian refugees.

Do more than just read about it, donate here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.