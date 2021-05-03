“I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.”

This quote was not taken from a self-congratulatory slam poetry session but from one of the Central Intelligence Agency’s latest recruitment videos.

In it, an unnamed CIA agent describes herself in the wokest of terms, stating simply, “I am intersectional,” as she is seen reading poetry out loud and wearing and flashing a T-shirt emblazoned with the raised fist so common to today’s leftist revolutionary movements.

“I refuse to internalize misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be,” the woman says.

How the messaging relates to the mission of the CIA to collect and analyze intelligence and prevent terrorism remains to be seen. That the CIA has become overtly politicized is crystal clear, however.

To be sure, the intelligence community has long walked a fine line with regard to both partisanship and legality, as was clearly demonstrated during the probe of supposed collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

That the CIA is now openly co-opting the language of the woke, however, is something altogether different.

Indeed, the signaling of the widespread adoption and glorification of critical race theory and similar ideologies within the intelligence community paints a dark picture of the future when paired with the knowledge that the Biden administration is actively working to increase surveillance on American citizens.

It is a danger that was immediately pointed to by experts and pundits alike.

“America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political,” former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright said on Twitter.

The CIA used to be about mission to country. (I speak from experience) Now it’s now about demanding — and getting — accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda. America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political. https://t.co/bYiP1vK7rB — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 2, 2021

“The CIA once had a mission against the Soviets, then Al Qaeda, but it is now a slothful, wasteful bureaucracy, overrun with politically correct slogans and militant mediocrity- as is the whole ‘intelligence community,'” conservative radio host Buck Sexton tweeted.

The CIA once had a mission against the Soviets, then Al Qaeda, but it is now a slothful, wasteful bureaucracy, overrun with politically correct slogans and militant mediocrity- as is the whole “intelligence community” https://t.co/qvVfvqur6r — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 3, 2021

“‘I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder’—isn’t that what you want from the CIA?” political commentator David Reaboi said.

“I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder”—isn’t that what you want from the CIA? https://t.co/abqtnnRR8m — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 2, 2021

This latest shift in CIA messaging is not indicative of a mere desire to widen the recruitment net or fill intelligence positions. It is an ideological pandering intended to ensure the continuation of unbridled constitutional abuses by the intelligence community under the authority of a woke administration.

The agency is not concerned with staffing the best and brightest America has to offer, nor is it apparently even worried about the damage it will cause by publicly affirming toxic ideologies.

By all accounts, the CIA is no longer effectively carrying out its mission of protecting the nation with vital intelligence and is instead actively working to shore up the power of one political party at the expense of all Americans’ constitutional rights.

Maybe it’s time to defund the deep state.

