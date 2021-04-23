On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his intention to cut U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030.

“These steps will set America on a path of net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050,” he said during remarks at a virtual climate summit, according to NBC News.

“But the truth is, America represents less than 50 percent of the world’s emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on our own, as I know you all fully understand.”

Biden said the next decade was vitally important — as, indeed, every decade is to liberal politicians and environmental activists.

“This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis,” Biden said. “We can’t resign ourselves to that future. We have to take action on this, and this summit is our first step on the road we’ll travel together.”

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

Given that none of this will likely involve the cheapest and easiest way to reduce carbon emissions — fracking, which allows us to produce significantly cleaner natural gas at home — this is going to make energy significantly more expensive for the average American while retarding our economic growth.

If the Biden administration follows through — and that’s far from a sure thing, considering the fact that compliance with the Paris agreement works on a supranational version of scout’s honor — it would be profoundly destructive. And, for climate activists, it wouldn’t be nearly enough.

According to The Hill, protesters who felt the plan didn’t go far enough brought cow manure to the White House in pink wheelbarrows on Thursday afternoon, where the president was hosting the virtual climate summit from. They dumped them at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as a token that they believed the Biden administration’s plan was was “bulls***.”

At least we agree on something, I suppose, but we likely have diverging reasons for this.

Is Biden's climate program doomed to fail? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

According to Reuters, the cow dung came courtesy of Extinction Rebellion, a radical environmentalist group that originated in the U.K. but, like Coldplay, the Spice Girls or Prince Harry, just couldn’t stay the heck over there and leave us alone.

Granted, this was more silly than minatory, but the fact they decided to put a stern, smelly wagging finger in the face of the Biden administration after they signed onto a thoroughly unworkable cut in carbon emissions is proof the far left is all too willing to eat their own.

Here’s how they made their case to America that Joe Biden didn’t make enough of a carbon cut:

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Activists are dumping cow poop in front of the White House to protest Biden’s “bullshit” climate plan #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/7ixMEDOfG8 — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 22, 2021

RELATED: Coal Miners Union That Supports Joe Biden Comes Out Against Coal Mining

Some pics from a protest in front of the White House where climate activists have dumped cow poop to protest Biden’s “bullshit” climate plan #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/k2mf0o7fJq — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 22, 2021

The group has dispersed, leaving the cow poop in the middle of the street at 17 and NY Ave #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/bVjVJneS2v — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 22, 2021

In case you didn’t get the hint, Extinction Rebellion believes Biden’s carbon emissions reduction plan is “bulls***.” Further bulletins as events warrant.

Just so we’re clear on what the end goal is, here’s one progressive scientist quoted by The Hill, energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Jean Su: “A pledge to cut emissions 50% by 2030 simply isn’t big enough to meet the massive scale of the climate emergency.”

Seventy percent is more like it for the climate emergency crew. How the United States would get to 70 percent in any practical sense is rarely addressed by these groups, which offer only critiques or pie-in-the-sky solutions which only make sense to trust-funder Oberlin graduates who wrote a senior thesis on sustainable yurt living with wifi.

However, this ought to be a warning shot across the Biden administration’s bow. They can go as woke-tastic as they want. They still have to live in the land of the possible.

The administration’s climate austerity plan, which would be a gut-punch to the poor (and create a whole lot more of them by killing jobs and making America profoundly uncompetitive), can still be done. It’s still feasible. Horrible, suicidal and unpardonable — but feasible.

And, after going as far afield into wokeville as possible, elements of the radical left still rejected him.

Extinction Rebellion is at the fringes of the far-left, climate change Malthusians who think the only way to save humanity is to turn back the clock on human progress.

Then again, there are still plenty of grumbling progressives who know better than to drop cow feces at the White House. They can just take Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s lead and go on social media to complain about it.

The bovine dung should have made the point clear, though: No plan would have ever been enough for some people, and those people are more powerful than the Democrats might want to believe.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.