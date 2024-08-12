Watch: Cop Beats the Stew Out of Thug Who Punched Female Officer, Ends Fight with Utterly Humiliating Twist

When perpetrators receive instant punishment for their wrongdoings, it’s always incredibly satisfying.

Thursday was no exception after 41-year-old Ernst Delma allegedly punched NYPD officer Mary Fay — a rookie cop with only 8 months on the job — causing her to fall into the arms of a bystander in the Bronx, according to the New York Post.

For Delma’s trouble, he took several punches to face from Fay’s partner while his pants and underwear humiliatingly fell down.

WARNING: The following video contains violent images, obscene language, and pixelated images of nudity that may offend some readers.

If you’re having a bad day, watch this. An NYPD officer obliterates repeat offender Ernst Delma after he punched a female officer in the face. She’s now recovering in the hospital. Delma was on probation and has prior arrests for assault and burglary.https://t.co/1bm2pPHW9B — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) August 9, 2024

The Post reported that Delma was on probation for a conviction in New Jersey.

He has been arrested in the past for charges of assault and burglary.

Fay had been trying to break up an argument between Delma and a few kids.

Delma said afterwards, “I didn’t mean to punch her,” adding, “It was a self-defense thing.”

“I’m really sorry for doing it. I didn’t know I did it. I was intoxicated.”

Delma was arraigned Friday on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

He proceeded to make the incredibly bad excuse that he didn’t realize Fay — who was in full uniform — was a police officer. His bail was set to $100,000.

As conservative commentator Colin Rugg put it, “New York has a brand.”

“New York has a brand” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

That brand seems to be criminals who repeatedly make incredibly poor, criminal choices and make excuses for their actions.

PBA President Patrick Hendry told the New York Post, “We’re glad that this dangerous individual is staying off the streets, but nobody should believe his sorry excuse that he didn’t know he assaulted a police officer,”

Hendry commented on the altercation saying, “The facts are the facts: Our sister was in full uniform, with her shield shining on her chest, when he walloped her hard enough to knock her to the ground and cause serious injuries. He’s not sorry he hit her. He’s sorry he got caught.”

While Fay visited the hospital for a cut on her lip, Delma was seen later with a swollen stitched eye.

Perhaps the only silver lining to Thursday came from how the matter was handled after the fact.

Too often we see Democrat-run cities and states become lenient on repeat offenders. Initial arrests are made, but the criminals are astoundingly back on the street in no time.

Delma doesn’t seem to be getting the same deal; the rest shouldn’t either.

