Parler Share
News

Watch: Driver Crashes Directly into Fireworks Store, Then the Explosive Chain Reaction Starts

 By Elizabeth Delaney  November 30, 2022 at 11:20am
Parler Share

Two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash in West Melbourne, Florida, on Monday that led to the eruption of a massive fire.

A 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was rear-ended by an SUV near the Phantom Fireworks store, according to Spectrum News 13.

The impact from the SUV apparently sent both vehicles careening into the Phantom Fireworks store parking lot.

The driver of the truck was able to avoid the store and stop safely, but the SUV ended up plowing into Phantom Fireworks, according to the report.

The impact from the SUV caused a chain reaction of exploding fireworks in the store, which then caused the building to go up in flames.

Trending:
Small Business Throws in the Towel, Posts Note on Door with 5 Words That Reveal Why

Brevard County Fire Rescue released a statement on their Facebook page that detailed what they found when they arrived on the scene on Monday.

“This afternoon at around 4:19pm, Brevard County Fire Rescue received a call for a vehicle into a structure at 4433 West New Haven Ave in West Melbourne.

“Callers advised the BCFR Dispatch Center that the vehicle had ignited the interior of Phantom Fireworks.

“When crews from BCFR Station 82 arrived on scene, they found heavy and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions with heavy involvement of the fireworks that were inside of the building.”

 



Employees who were inside the store at the time managed to escape unharmed, according to WFTV-TV.

Unfortunately, emergency crews were unable to rescue the driver of the SUV, according to WFTX-TV.

Related:
Missing Woman Reunited with Family After 51 Years of Absence - 1 Horrifyingly Ironic Fact Had Them Crying

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

The building continued to smolder for 12 hours after the crash, according to Miami Herald.

Michael Geddis of Titusville and Mary McLaughlin told Florida Today they witnessed the accident while stopped at the intersection and tried to help the driver of the SUV, but were forced back by the exploding fireworks.

“I pulled up, and we both ran out to see if we could help someone. When the fireworks started, we turned,” Geddis said, according to the report.

“It was like a horror show,” McLaughlin told Florida Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




Watch: Driver Crashes Directly into Fireworks Store, Then the Explosive Chain Reaction Starts
Missing Woman Reunited with Family After 51 Years of Absence - 1 Horrifyingly Ironic Fact Had Them Crying
Watch: Buffalo Wild Wings Employee Has the Ride of her Life Trying to Stop Dine and Dash Teenagers
'Everybody Is Very Concerned': DC on Edge as Chinese-Made Drones Are Detected in Restricted Airspace
Local Business Owner Takes a Page Straight Out of the Bible to Fight Hunger - 'Someone's Gotta Do It'
See more...

Conversation