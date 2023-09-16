Share
News
A Taco Bell logo is shown in Chantilly, Virginia. An accident that left a woman with a minor injury occurred last week at a Taco Bell in Crowley, Louisiana.
A Taco Bell logo is shown in Chantilly, Virginia. An accident that left a woman with a minor injury occurred last week at a Taco Bell in Crowley, Louisiana. (Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images)

Watch: Fallen Taco Bell Sign Pole Flattens Car Like a Tortilla, Driver Lucky to Be Alive

 By Johnathan Jones  September 16, 2023 at 10:36am
A Louisiana woman is fortunate to be alive after she was nearly crushed to death by a massive sign pole last week at a Taco Bell drive-thru during severe weather.

The woman, who was not identified by police, walked away from her car with a minor injury while the back of her black sedan was flattened like a tortilla.

According to KATC-TV, the frightening encounter occurred in Crowley, Louisiana, on Sept. 8 ,when wind speeds were so strong in the area that an 18-wheeler was turned over.

For the woman at Taco Bell, the winds could have proved fatal.

The Crowley Police Department posted about the weather event on Facebook and asked people to travel with caution.

Police Chief Troy Hebert shared images from the Taco Bell on his department’s page.

“Crowley PD would like to inform everyone due to the storm that just passed through, please be cautious of down power lines and blocked road ways,” he wrote. “If you see emergency personnel vehicles please avoid that area.”

The images shared by Hebert showed the restaurant parking lot and the size of the sign pole and sign. The victim had been waiting in the drive-thru line.

Images of the crushed car circulated on X, formerly Twitter:

The driver was taken to a hospital with a minor head injury, according to her daughter, Madyson Dailey. The victim was on her way to pick up her other children from school when she decided to stop at Taco Bell, Dailey said.

Before the sign pole came down, it was observed shaking from the wind, Dailey told KATC.

“She looked up and saw the sign wobbling and within seconds later was in her backseat,” the daughter said.

Dailey said her mother was shaken but was well enough to call her immediately after the accident.

Have you ever been injured in a weather event?

“She called and said her head was bleeding,” Dailey told KATC. “She was stuck in her car and that a pole fell into her car. She has a minor gash in her head which led to her getting staples, but other than that she will be fine.”

