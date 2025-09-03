The hypocrisy was as hard to miss as the governor delivering it.

After a blood-drenched Labor Day weekend that saw nearly 60 reported shooting victims in Chicago, Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker staged a news conference to denounce President Donald Trump’s potentially imminent move to deploy the National Guard to improve the city’s safety.

The Guard isn’t necessary for everyday citizens, Prizker indicated, while acknowledging that when it comes to the politically powerful, it’s a different story entirely.

WHOOPS: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just ADMITTED that he sent in the National Guard to secure the DNC in 2024… …But now he refuses to do it to keep his city safe! pic.twitter.com/urn5kaQdji — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

At the news conference, Pritzker boasted that Chicago has been the site of large entertainment and political events, including the 2024 Democratic National Convention that nominated the disastrous then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“All those events required significant coordination between all levels of government,” he said. “Some, like the Democratic National Convention last year, even required a limited deployment of the Illinois National Guard for broad security purposes, including especially preventing terrorism.”

The language was careful — no doubt deliberately. Prizker emphasized that the Guard’s deployment was “limited” and intended for “broad security purposes.” But cutting through the chaff, what he was really saying was that the Illinois and Chicago power structure were only OK with the Guard if it was protecting something more important than the safety of Chicago’s citizenry.

And social media users noticed.

“JB Pritzker will deploy the Guard to protect the political elites in Chicago for the DNC, but he won’t extend the same courtesy to the average people of Chicago just trying to live their lives,” the account of the radio program “Chicago’s Morning Answer” announced in a post on the social media platform X.

JB Pritzker will deploy the Guard to protect the political elites in Chicago for the DNC, but he won’t extend the same courtesy to the average people of Chicago just trying to live their lives. https://t.co/VVoZ1jWSeT — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) September 2, 2025

And there were plenty of others.

So he will use the guard to protect the Democrat elite but not the people of rhe city. This is elitism at its finest. — linus (@IomcLinus) September 3, 2025

Obviously he has priorities. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) September 2, 2025

Hypocrite — MAGAcatlady (@magasolocatlady) September 3, 2025

Pritzker’s posturing isn’t Chicago’s only political problem of course.

The city’s Mayor Brandon Johnson — a raving leftist in his own right — was the man who discontinued Chicago’s contract with SoundThinking, the company behind the ShotSpotter technology that alerts police to gunfire that might not otherwise be reported.

As the Chicago Sun-Times noted in February 2024, Johnson had pledged to get rid of ShotSpotter in part because his supporters claimed it “contributes to overpolicing in Black and Brown communities where the majority of gun violence occurs.”

But Johnson, tellingly, kept the crime-fighting contract in place until after DNC delegates left town. That came at a considerable financial cost to the city, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, as well as to the safety of its residents.

But for 21st century Democrats, the progressive agenda takes priority over good governance. And in presidential politics, reflexive, raging opposition to anything involving the Trump administration takes priority over anything else.

And in this case, “anything else” includes the — at least — 58 victims of shootings in Chicago over the weekend, as reported by ABC News. Eight of those victims died.

So the voluble Pritzker, a portly contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, saw no problem in taking the stage to denounce Trump’s initiative to improve — even save — the lives of Chicago residents while acknowledging that the same initiative was necessary to ensure the safety of Democratic elites just passing through town.

But Democrats live in a world of hypocricy so omnipresent it’s unnoticeable, like water in the world of a fish.

Unfortunately for the party, with a poll approval rating that probably just edges out chlamydia, the sane part of the country is standing on dry land.

