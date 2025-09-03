Share
Commentary
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to the media in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday.
Commentary
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to the media in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Can't Hide His National Guard Hypocrisy, Admits DNC Deployment

 By Joe Saunders  September 3, 2025 at 9:14am
Share

The hypocrisy was as hard to miss as the governor delivering it.

After a blood-drenched Labor Day weekend that saw nearly 60 reported shooting victims in Chicago, Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker staged a news conference to denounce President Donald Trump’s potentially imminent move to deploy the National Guard to improve the city’s safety.

The Guard isn’t necessary for everyday citizens, Prizker indicated, while acknowledging that when it comes to the politically powerful, it’s a different story entirely.

At the news conference, Pritzker boasted that Chicago has been the site of large entertainment and political events, including the 2024 Democratic National Convention that nominated the disastrous then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“All those events required significant coordination between all levels of government,” he said. “Some, like the Democratic National Convention last year, even required a limited deployment of the Illinois National Guard for broad security purposes, including especially preventing terrorism.”

The language was careful — no doubt deliberately. Prizker emphasized that the Guard’s deployment was “limited” and intended for “broad security purposes.” But cutting through the chaff, what he was really saying was that the Illinois and Chicago power structure were only OK with the Guard if it was protecting something more important than the safety of Chicago’s citizenry.

And social media users noticed.

“JB Pritzker will deploy the Guard to protect the political elites in Chicago for the DNC, but he won’t extend the same courtesy to the average people of Chicago just trying to live their lives,” the account of the radio program “Chicago’s Morning Answer” announced in a post on the social media platform X.

And there were plenty of others.

Related:
Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Thinks He Knows Real Reason Dem Officials Are Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Pritzker’s posturing isn’t Chicago’s only political problem of course.

The city’s Mayor Brandon Johnson — a raving leftist in his own right — was the man who discontinued Chicago’s contract with SoundThinking, the company behind the ShotSpotter technology that alerts police to gunfire that might not otherwise be reported.

As the Chicago Sun-Times noted in February 2024, Johnson had pledged to get rid of ShotSpotter in part because his supporters claimed it “contributes to overpolicing in Black and Brown communities where the majority of gun violence occurs.”

Should Trump’s quest to clean up major cities be a priority?

But Johnson, tellingly, kept the crime-fighting contract in place until after DNC delegates left town. That came at a considerable financial cost to the city, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, as well as to the safety of its residents.

But for 21st century Democrats, the progressive agenda takes priority over good governance. And in presidential politics, reflexive, raging opposition to anything involving the Trump administration takes priority over anything else.

And in this case, “anything else” includes the — at least — 58 victims of shootings in Chicago over the weekend, as reported by ABC News. Eight of those victims died.

So the voluble Pritzker, a portly contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, saw no problem in taking the stage to denounce Trump’s initiative to improve — even save — the lives of Chicago residents while acknowledging that the same initiative was necessary to ensure the safety of Democratic elites just passing through town.

But Democrats live in a world of hypocricy so omnipresent it’s unnoticeable, like water in the world of a fish.

Unfortunately for the party, with a poll approval rating that probably just edges out chlamydia, the sane part of the country is standing on dry land.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Can't Hide His National Guard Hypocrisy, Admits DNC Deployment
Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un of Conspiring Against the US with Major Military Display
Murder Suspected After Man Is Found 'Lying in a Pool of Blood' at Burning Man Festival
Surprise Epstein News Conference Coming Wed., 10 Victims Will Speak Out as GOP and Dem Reps Move to Finally Release Files
Trump Aide Schools CNN Host Over 'Inordinately High' Number of Trans Shooters After She Tries to Downplay the Violence
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation