NFL Player Johnathan Abram Surprises Mom with New House in Heartwarming Video

Johnathan AbramChristian Petersen / Getty ImagesRaiders' safety Johnathan Abram bought his mom a car last year, and this year he gave her a house. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 16, 2020 at 11:35am
One of the greatest joys a child can have is getting to a place in life where they can turn and lavish gifts upon their parents. There’s no real way to “pay” a parent back for everything they’ve done, but there are definitely tokens that grateful children can gift to their parents.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, who joined the team after the 2019 draft, has used his recent climb to fame and fortune to bless his family — specifically, his mother.

After beginning his NFL career last year, Abram gifted his mom a new car. The video, shared on the Raiders’ Instagram account, showed his mom waiting in a parking lot as Abram drove up from behind.

Abram honked the horn of the white car with a big red bow on the front before getting out to give his mom a hug, all while she explained how she knew something was afoot.

“I shoulda known!” she exclaimed several times, also warning, “Don’t put me on Facebook!”

“Johnathan Abram surprised his mom with a car,” the Raiders captioned the video from July 2019. “Something tells us she knew something was up.”

A new car is staggering enough, but just recently Abram decided to keep on giving and surprised his mom with a new place to keep her car.

The latest surprise video showed her standing in the driveway of a house as the garage door opened. A group of people waited inside, and as they came into view they yelled “surprise!”

In case the situation wasn’t quite clear, a “Welcome Home” banner was plastered to the back garage wall, driving the point home.

All Abram’s mom could manage was a weak “What?” as she patted her eyes with the inside of her shirt.

“Anything for my momma,” Abram wrote in the caption.

“The BEST kind of surprise,” the Raiders Twitter account shared, along with the video. “It’s getting dusty in here.”

The beautiful brick home is certainly a generous gift to a woman Abram clearly thinks the world of. If these gifts are any indication, their bond is a close one and they care very deeply for each other.

Abram isn’t the only Raiders player who is showing his true colors in the form of generous gifts to deserving family members. Josh Jacobs, who was homeless with his dad and siblings for some time, surprised his dad with a home at the beginning of the year.

“One of the things that I’m proudest of with Josh is that he trusted the process,” Josh’s father, Marty Jacobs, told NFL Network.

“There are a lot of things he experienced as a child that he doesn’t want his son to experience,” the father continued. “I tear up when I talk about it because God trusted me with those kids and he trusted me not to leave. That’s why I’m glad to see Josh embracing the positive stuff from what we went through.”

These two men are great examples of remembering the important people in your life when you are blessed and of providing for those who have sacrificed so much for them.

