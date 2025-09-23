Watch: Kamala Harris Squirms When Put on the Spot with Mamdani Question

Rarely does an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris produced anything resembling insight.

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” however, Harris gave viewers a revealing glimpse into the current state of the Democratic Party, particularly as it pertains to Zohran Mamdani, the party’s openly socialist New York City mayoral nominee.

In short, the former vice president issued an equivocation-filled, tepid-at-best endorsement of Mamdani.

Harris appeared on the show to discuss her new book, “107 Days,” which chronicles her failed 2024 presidential campaign.

The Mamdani-related segment began when host Rachel Maddow referred to a curious “project.”

“You describe in the book,” Maddow said in a video posted to YouTube, “something that you called a ‘secret project’ that you ran as vice president, that you called the ‘stars project,’ identifying up-and-coming talent in the Democratic Party.”

Apparently, Harris personally met and chatted with this “up-and-coming talent.” As Maddow described it, the former vice president behaved as a kind of mentor.

In other words, if Democratic candidates begin spewing word salads and cackling uncontrollably at inappropriate times, we will know why.

Throughout the video’s first 30 seconds or so, Harris smiled and nodded along as Maddow talked about the “stars project.”

Then, the smiling and nodding abruptly stopped.

“Arguably the fastest rising star right now in Democratic politics is Zohran Mamdani,” Maddow said.

Harris said nothing. Nor did her countenance change.

“Who is going to be elected mayor of New York City,” the host continued, “and probably in a landslide, if the polls are anything to go by.”

“Hmm,” the former vice president replied, an expression barely distinguishable from a grunt.

Maddow then noted that “lots of mainline Democrats” have shied away from endorsing the New York socialist. The host asked Harris for her take, both on Mamdani and on “mainline Democrats'” shyness about his candidacy.

“Look,” the former vice president began, “as far as I’m concerned he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported.”

Harris spoke those words with all the enthusiasm of a patient prepping for a colonoscopy.

“Do you endorse his candidacy?” Maddow asked.

“I support the Democrat in the race. Sure,” the former vice president replied.

“But let me just say this,” Harris continued. “He’s not the only star.”

She then rattled off a few other names of Democratic mayoral candidates across the country. But the message was unmistakable: Establishment Democrats such as Harris do not like Mamdani.

One may draw two conclusions from Harris’ comments about her party’s New York City mayoral candidate.

First, establishment Democrats and the donors who fund them remain unsure if they can control Mamdani. All Democrats, of course, eventually fall in line with the machine. And we know the names of the ones who do not: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, two former Democrats so alienated by that radical party that they joined President Donald Trump’s campaign and subsequent administration. That’s it; that’s the list.

Second, Harris’ reluctance to endorse Mamdani suggests that she still wants money from said donors. And that suggests that she envisions a political future for herself.

Of course, that also comes across as strange, for in her book the former vice president burned many bridges.

In short, Harris could not have looked more uncomfortable if she tried. And that reveals much about how establishment Democrats, elitist to their core, really feel about the Mamdani monster that they created.

