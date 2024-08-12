Share
Watch: LeBron Snaps at Fan Asking for Picture, Harshly Rejects Him After Winning 3rd Olympic Gold Medal

 By Michael Schwarz  August 12, 2024 at 2:12pm
Parents around the world have a moral obligation to discourage their children from chasing after celebrities.

On the other hand, if one particular celebrity happens to snub you, it could mean big things in your future.

As shown in a series of clips posted to the social media platform X following Team USA’s gold medal-winning victory over France at the Olympics on Saturday, NBA star LeBron James of Team USA and the Los Angeles Lakers clearly and callously brushed off a young male fan who approached him seeking either an autograph or a photo.

In one brief clip, an angry-sounding James repeatedly told the boy to back off.

“Stop, stop, stop, stop! Don’t do that,” the basketball star said to the much smaller kid, who held a phone in his left hand.

Meanwhile, a somewhat lengthier clip from a different angle made the incident appear even worse for James.

In this second clip, the audio barely caught James’ admonition to the young fan. It did, however, capture two other revolting scenes.

First, it showed that after James brushed past the young fan, another man walking behind the basketball star extended his left arm and made contact with the boy’s chest as if to reinforce the barrier between the boy and James.

Second, it showed James doing a very stupid-looking dance at the door to what looked like a club. That happened only ten seconds after his encounter with the boy.

In other words, in true narcissistic fashion, the NBA star had time to gyrate and draw attention to himself but not to take a photo or sign an autograph.

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 40,474 points, will turn 40 in December.

According to ESPN, the four-time NBA MVP powered Team USA to a 98-87 win over France and a gold medal. The veteran even earned the Olympics MVP.

But James also has his share of detractors thanks to his liberal stances on a number of issues, including his disgusting history of kneeling at the woke altar by refusing to stand for the national anthem.

In fact, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines thought this should have disqualified James from carrying the flag for Team USA. Perhaps it should have.

Either way, the young fan who James snubbed should take heart.

After all, in a 51-second clip posted to X on July 16, star forward Jayson Tatum of the NBA champion Boston Celtics recalled having received the same treatment from James many years ago.

“My mom took me to a game in Memphis,” Tatum recalled. “I wanted to meet LeBron, and I wanted to get a picture with him and an autograph. And there was a lot of people back there, and he was like, ‘I’m out. I gotta go.’ And I got in the car and started crying. But we cool now.”

Tatum was 11 at the time.

For his part, James took the snubbing revelation from his now-NBA peer and Olympic teammate in stride.

“That why you dunked on me, though? That’s why you dunked on me in the conference finals?” James asked.

Thus, the boy in France whom James angrily dismissed has two reasons not to care.

First, like Tatum, the boy could one day make a name for himself. In fact, James’ snub could help fuel that journey.

Second, and far more important, neither James nor any other celebrity is worth the trouble.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
