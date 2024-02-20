Watch: Madonna Collapses on Stage Mid-Concert After Huge Mishap
Pop singer Madonna fell to the floor on Sunday during a concert in Seattle when a dancer who pulled a chair she was sitting in dropped her.
The moment was just the latest headline-grabbing spectacle for the 65-year-old.
In a video obtained and shared on X by TMZ, the singer was performing her song “Open Your Heart” as part of her “Celebration” tour when a male dancer approached her and tilted her chair.
As he dragged her backward, he lost his grip, and Madonna fell to the floor. The “Material Girl” was helped up by other dancers.
OUCH 😖 #Madonna took a tumble onstage during one of her #CelebrationTour shows, but she handled it like a pro! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EcSKv77PvH
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2024
She continued to sing and moments later found herself being straddled in the chair by a separate dancer.
She did not appear to have sustained any injuries and the concert continued on as scheduled, TMZ reported.
Sunday’s mishap was not the first time Madonna made headlines recently during a performance.
The singer drew a lot of attention last month when she was recorded dancing while holding onto a pole — leading to accusations that at her age, she should slow down.
65 year old Madonna has to use a bar to dance on stage to prop herself up as she performs a dance routine. pic.twitter.com/p75zDZq3LO
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 4, 2024
A community note offered more context, stating, “This is incorrect, Madonna is dancing while standing on a moving platform, meaning she is holding the pole for her safety.”
But the clip still drew a lot of responses, given the singer’s health and the sexualized dance routines:
I’m at that age where I use a hand rail too.
— Reality is Only Just a Word (@BlackLogic13) January 4, 2024
She’s not fit for dancing anymore let alone performing.
— Trump 47 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Action47com) January 4, 2024
Think it’s time to call it quits @Madonna as much as I still like your old music. Time to start sewing or something. 😂
— Inspiration DAily (@otis9usa) January 4, 2024
Seriously, Mick Jagger has more dignity…😬 https://t.co/ZcmwtB9YfJ
— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 4, 2024
Before her ongoing tour kicked off last summer, Madonna spent two days unconscious in a hospital, The Los Angeles Times reported.
She said she collapsed on her bathroom floor, and doctors placed her into a coma for 48 hours.
The singer later recovered but said that at one point her “lungs weren’t working.”
“I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was,” she later recalled.
