Just when you thought the moral character of America’s youth had hit rock bottom, TikTok takes it to a disturbing new low.

Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” is making the rounds on the social media platform, with users expressing their agreement with the 9/11 mastermind and sharing how his manifesto had changed their perspective on America.

Young people called the U.S. a “bully” and “the worst f***ing country [on] the planet” and described the beliefs expressed in bin Laden’s letter as “valid.”

WARNING: The following videos contain language that some viewers will find offensive.

Tiktokers are now justifying the 9/11 attacks and praising Osama Bin Laden because it was just “resistance” pic.twitter.com/5tqtFMWY5t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2023

Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” blasted schools for failing to impart critical lessons about 9/11 and instill moral clarity in kids.

“We have so lost the youth of this country that now, 20 years later … they want to look back and rewrite the history of Osama bin Laden,” Kelly said on Thursday.



“There’s been a mind meld on college campuses that has corrupted and infected and toxified an entire generation. And now your kids and my kids are going to have to deal with these cretins who hate America,” she added.

Do you agree with Kelly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s the fight for our lives. If you don’t think this is coming to a school near you or a community near you, you haven’t been paying attention.”

Kelly also blamed parents for America’s moral decline.

“Get off your f***ing iPhone. Pay attention to your child. Look at your kid’s lessons,” she said.

“Get off your f–cking iPhone… Do some parenting if you’re going to bother having a child…”@MegynKelly on how we’ve lost the youth of America in the wake of bin Laden’s decades old “Letter to America” going viral. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/rlderXK9lR pic.twitter.com/Iu1Hew0ADU — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 16, 2023

Is Kelly right to point the finger at parents? To an extent, yes.

When 9/11 can be justified and nearly 3,000 innocent lives dismissed, something has gone terribly wrong, and it starts in the home. Parents bear the primary responsibility for teaching their children right from wrong.

These young people with their distorted morality will have children of their own someday. It’s a frightening future we face, and time is running out to turn the tide.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.