Watch: OJ Simpson Told Fans His Health was 'Good,' Only to Die a Little While Later

Just two months prior to his death on Wednesday due to prostate cancer, Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson posted a video on social media platform X, assuring his fans that he was in “good” health.

Simpson was 76 when he died on April 10.

“Let me take a moment and say thank you to all the people who have reached out to me,” Simpson said in the video posted to his X account on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11.

“My health is good,” he continued. “I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but, hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back on that golf course, hopefully in a couple of weeks. But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive words. Thank you.”

Throughout the rest of the 98-second video, the former pro football Hall of Famer made his prediction that the San Francisco 49ers would win the Super Bowl. The 49ers ultimately went on to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite his projected good spirits, Simpson appeared frail in the February video.

According to the New York Post, Simpson’s X post arrived just two days after it was revealed that the former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers running back was battling prostate cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote on X. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson’s career was marked with several successes. However, those were overshadowed by what the UK’s Independent said many called “the trial of the century,” during which he was accused, charged and then acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

The Independent noted that “[h]is acquittal, by a mostly Black jury, was a seminal moment in US cultural history” and “[a] civil court later in 1996 found him guilty of their murders and ordered him to pay over $30 million to the victim’s families. He only paid some of the debt before his death.”

Hours after his death was announced, Ron Goldman’s father told the Daily Mail, “[t]he only thing that I have to say today is that this is a further reminder of the loss of my son Ron … It is a further reminder of my son’s murder and a reminder about the many years we have missed Ron.”

Caitlin Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, tweeted, “Good Riddance #OJSimpson.”

Caitlin’s ex-wife Kris Jenner — mother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner — was good friends with Nicole Brown Simpson.

The murder trial strained relationships due to the conflicting personal connections, with Kris being torn between her ex-husband Robert Kardashian’s defense of Simpson and her loyalty to her deceased friend, Nicole.

Neither the Buffalo Bills nor the 49ers posted about Simpson’s death.

Meanwhile, ESPN aired a segment during which reporter Jeremy Schaap remarked on Simpson, saying, “Anyone who has seriously looked at the evidence … would have to come to the conclusion that he was a murderer.” He added, “And so am I filled with sorrow today? I’m not.”

Last year, when running back Jim Brown died, the NFL tweeted a tribute, writing, “We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever.”

However, the sports network did not post anything about Simpson’s death.

In fact, most of the social media posts welcomed Simpson to hell.

Simpson is survived by four children from two marriages.

