Watch Pro-Bernie Commentator Cenk Uygur Fall Apart as He Sees Super Tuesday Results Come in

The Young Turks’ election coverage on YouTube dissolved into total meltdown after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underperformed on Super Tuesday.

Cenk Uygur, the co-founder of the popular left-wing You Tube commentary channel, has been a vocal Sanders supporter since the Vermont senator first ran for president in 2016.

Confident that Sanders was primed for a knockout punch of the Democratic establishment on Tuesday, the left-wing host and California congressional candidate threw an epic tantrum as the results came in.

“A week ago I would have told you, I did tell you, Super Tuesday, I think we got this,” Uygur said.

“We thought it was almost over, Bernie was going to win. Now, it’s not over. Now, we’re in a tie. And now we got absolute, dig-in warfare against the establishment,” Uygur continued.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and blasphemy that some viewers might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

The pro-legalizing bestiality YouTube personality became so irate that he declared “war” against the Democratic establishment and its preferred candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“But we didn’t start the war! They’ll lie about it again. We didn’t start the war. They started the war!” he said. “You wanna go to war, we’ll go to war.”

Uygur, apparently feeling slighted by establishment Democrats’ coalescing around Biden, then ripped into former vice president for being “senile.”

Apparently in Uygur’s mind, Sanders’ poor Super Tuesday showing had nothing to do with voters rejecting the Vermont senator’s radical ideas.

Sanders, who was heavily favored going into Tuesday, only managed to win contests in California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont. Biden won the other ten state contests, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won in the American Samoa caucuses.

Uygur’s passionate support for Sanders has not wavered since December, when the self-described “democratic socialist” endorsed Uygur’s congressional campaign, only to retract that endorsement a day later.

Sanders originally described Uygur as “a voice we desperately need in Congress.”

However, after facing pressure to disavow the liberal commentator regarding a series of past controversial statements Uygur had made, Sanders retracted his endorsement the next day, NBC News reported.

Uygur has previously used racial slurs and sexist language, in addition to denying the Armenian genocide for more than two decades.

In 2000, Uygur wrote, “obviously, the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get along peaceably and fruitfully.”

As if Uygur had not humiliated himself enough Tuesday, as Sanders was losing battles in states across the country, the radical leftist web host was losing his own congressional bid in California.

Uygur was on the ballot in the special election for California’s 25th Congressional District to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill.

The YouTube host only received 5.4 percent of the total votes in the district, according to The New York Times.

Uygur’s team at The Young Turks covered news of his own campaign’s implosion without him present.

The big defeat of @cenkuygur Just got mention on HIS show WITHOUT him!

Everyone’s laughing except Ana, who is fighting tears! pic.twitter.com/HBzh1fp1fh — CenkPesos (@cenkpesos) March 4, 2020

Super Tuesday’s Young Turks meltdown was not Uygur’s first, or most animated tantrum.

During his channel’s coverage of the 2016 presidential election, in which then-candidate Donald Trump upset Hillary Clinton, Uygur and his radical progressive co-hosts lost their minds throughout the course of the evening. The group even displayed the five stages of grief, in order, during the marathon election coverage.

Here is a condensed video of their 2016 election night coverage:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and blasphemy that some viewers might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video of the Young Turks’ 2016 coverage is long, but well worth a watch if you have the time to spare.

